RACINE—Gateway Technical College’s student chapter of the Association of Information Technology Professionals will hold a public computer repair clinic Saturday, Feb. 23, in Room 109 of the Racine Building on the Racine Campus, 1001 Main St.
Computer check-in is from 9 a.m. to noon (or until capacity is reached) and pick up is from noon to 1 p.m.
Computers will be worked on in a first-come basis. Students can assist with the following:
- Update PC operating systems
- Check for viruses
- Diagnose Internet access issues
- Perform file and back-up services if possible
The clinic is a fundraiser for the student club. Participants are encouraged to contribute $20 for each computer which is worked on.
Room 109 can be accessed through the eastern entrance to the Racine Building next to the northeast parking lot of the campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.