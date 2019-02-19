Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE—Gateway Technical College’s student chapter of the Association of Information Technology Professionals will hold a public computer repair clinic Saturday, Feb. 23, in Room 109 of the Racine Building on the Racine Campus, 1001 Main St.

Computer check-in is from 9 a.m. to noon (or until capacity is reached) and pick up is from noon to 1 p.m.

Computers will be worked on in a first-come basis. Students can assist with the following:

  • Update PC operating systems
  • Check for viruses
  • Diagnose Internet access issues
  • Perform file and back-up services if possible

The clinic is a fundraiser for the student club. Participants are encouraged to contribute $20 for each computer which is worked on.

Room 109 can be accessed through the eastern entrance to the Racine Building next to the northeast parking lot of the campus.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments