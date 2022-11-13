 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gateway gets Military Spouse Friendly School honor

Synia Young

Synia Young poses for a photo with her children while she holds her HSED GED she received from Gateway Technical College.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Only a few months after Victory Media designated Gateway Technical College as a Top 10 Military Friendly School, it’s also designated the college as a 2022-23 Military Spouse Friendly School for its leading practices, outcomes and effective programs for military spouses.

This is the second time this year the college has been recognized for its work with student-veterans and their families. This is the first time the college has been awarded with the Military Spouse Friendly School designation.

Breezann Warnock, Gateway director of student accounts, says the college has developed even more practices in recent years to ensure veterans, as well as their families, can access to the resources they need to succeed in their studies at the college.

“This designation speaks to the work and the commitment that we made to ensure success on all levels for our military-connected families,” says Warnock.

People are also reading…

More than 1,200 schools nationally participated in the 2022-23 survey, with 785 schools earning the designation as a Military Friendly School, of which 346 were selected for the Military Spouse Friendly Schools list. The 2022-23 Military Spouse Friendly Schools list will be published in Military Spouse magazine’s June issue.

For more information on Gateway’s veterans support systems, go to gtc.edu/va.

