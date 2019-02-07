RACINE — Gateway Technical College Foundation, at its annual award ceremony Feb. 2, awarded 256 scholarships totaling nearly $164,000 and benefiting 208 students by helping them fulfill their career and educational goals.
“We are grateful for the commitment of our donors to Gateway students and the community,” said Jennifer Charpentier, foundation executive director.
“The scholarship awards ceremony is a joyful celebration of students pursuing their educational dreams and the thoughtful donors who support them," Charpentier said. "Many of our students have told us they would be unable to continue their education without the support of a scholarship. Others have told us they feel honored to have received a scholarship and they feel it’s a recognition of their hard work and determination to gain the skills to a career.”
One of the new scholarships awarded this year is the Manufacturers’ Agents Association for the Foodservice Industry Wisconsin award for Culinary Arts students. It is for students in either the technical diploma or associate degree programs.
For more information on the Foundation including ways to contribute, contact Charpentier at 262-564-2866 or go to www.gtc.edu/foundation. Photos of the event can be viewed at https://flic.kr/s/aHsmxYdHN2.
