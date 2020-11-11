Gateway featured in national discussion

Haywood and instructors who spoke at the event said training offered to instructors was a key component to their success, as well as an influx of technology and simulated software and equipment that allows students to learn safely and within social distance measures.

Gateway was able to open its labs for a limited number of students to learn the hands-on skills that couldn’t be taught online.

“The faculty have been awesome,” said Welding student Freddy Krablean. “They allowed us to come in and be comfortable with the situation we are in. We are all wearing masks, we are social distancing and there have been no struggles because everything has been set up nicely for us.

“A good part of welding is muscle memory. You can’t really learn it online, so having the opportunity to come onto the campus and actually practice that is, well, you can’t even put into words how important that is.”

Stephanie Sklba, Gateway vice president, community and government relations, said the work to create safety and cleanliness standards so that students like Krablean could return to the campus safely was an important process.