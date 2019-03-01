RACINE — To better meet the needs of high school students’ college selection and enrollment planning schedules, Gateway Technical College has extended the deadline for its Promise program to May 15.
The college will also hold workshops to guide interested students through the Gateway Promise program application process on all three of its campuses — Kenosha, Racine and Elkhorn — in March and April.
To apply, students must be current high school seniors. They can find more information and apply online at www.gtc.edu/promise.
The Gateway Promise program is an effort fill the gap between financial aid and the cost of tuition and fees so that eligible students can gain access to the life-changing impact of a college degree.
More than 300 students are participating in the Gateway Promise program, and several have already graduated and gone on to the career of their dreams. Students in the program receive financial assistance, but also one-on-one support from the college to help them succeed in their studies and enter their career.
Students and parents can ask questions at the workshops and find out more about the Promise program as well as receive guidance on how to fill out a Financial Aid application and admission documents.
Workshops will be held at from 5-7 p.m. March 14 and April 17 in room 301 of the Racine campus, 1001 Main St.; 5-7 p.m. March 13 and April 24 in room A103A of the Kenosha campus, 3520 30th Ave.; and 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 7 and April 11 in room S242 of the Elkhorn Campus, 400 County Road H.
An RSVP is encouraged, at (800) 247-7122 or newstudentspecialists@gtc.edu.
