RACINE — Gateway Technical College and Concordia University Wisconsin have inked a 2-plus-2 articulation agreement, giving students who graduate from two different Gateway programs the opportunity to enter Concordia as juniors to further their career and advancement in this in-demand field with quality education while saving them time and money.
In addition, the Concordia classes will be held at its Kenosha Center, which is closer and more convenient for most potential students.
Graduates of Gateway’s architectural-structural engineering technician or Civil engineering technology-highway technology associate degree programs are eligible to transfer into Concordia’s construction and trades management bachelor degree program. Those Gateway graduates who transfer to Concordia must earn an additional 56 credits to earn the bachelor’s degree.
“Construction firms, architects and engineers need people in all phases of construction from job site labor to project management and design and engineering,” said Gateway architectural-structural engineering technician instructor Robert Kaebisch. “There is much construction in this area where trained workers are needed — building local roads, highways, bridges, commercial buildings and residential developments. This agreement will give students added opportunities and skills to succeed in those career fields.”
“Not only is Gateway a leader in preparing students for successful careers in construction and trades, but the college is situated in the center of the region’s largest construction and development projects,” said Daniel Sem, dean of Concordia’s Batterman School of Business. “We are excited to partner with them to provide even more options for their graduates.”
Students would take classes one night a week through six-week courses.
This agreement provides students even greater options for their education and career. They can earn an associate degree and enter the workforce, but still have the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree. It also allows students who want to begin their education at Gateway and continue at Concordia the peace of mind to know that their credits will be accepted at the four-year university — and the time and money invested will be recognized.
For more information, go to cuw.edu/kenosha.
