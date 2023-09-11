RACINE — Gateway Technical College has received $5,000 from a rock band’s foundation to help pay for student training in the school’s advanced manufacturing program.

This is the fifth straight year that GTC has been awarded a Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation scholarship.

“Gateway is honored and excited to continue working with Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation to provide educational opportunities for students in our community,” Matt Janisin, Gateway executive vice president of academic affairs, said in a news release. “The influence and recognition of the Metallica brand helps us engage students and provides a platform to showcase technical programs that lead to great careers.”

The scholarship is designed to support students and highlight the importance of career and technical education.

Gateway is one of 42 community colleges across the country that received funding this year.

“The Metallica Scholars Initiative is a strong and cooperative assemblage of the nation’s best community colleges, creating a supportive climate for participants to communicate directly and share best practices,” Peter Delgrosso, All Within My Hands executive director, said in a news release. “As a result, our Metallica Scholars leave the program well-trained and confident. Ultimately, the impact is felt locally and nationally as Metallica Scholars enter the workforce and fill in-demand technical positions.”

What's behind the growing number of manufacturing jobs? is the US entering a new era for domestic manufacturing? Manufacturing jobs exceed pre-COVID levels Federal auto bailout and post-recession recovery Pandemic relief legislation Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and CHIPS and Science Act