Gateway, Carthage ink transfer agreement for nursing graduates

Gateway Technical College and Carthage College have forged an articulation agreement that provides students who graduate from Gateway’s nursing program the opportunity to enter Carthage as juniors to further their education and advancement in this in-demand health care career.

The agreement enables Gateway graduates to continue their education locally while saving time and money through the transfer of up to 65 credits to Carthage. Some Carthage courses will be offered online, while others will be in-person at the college.

“This articulation will provide a pathway and seamless transfer of Gateway associate degree nursing (RN) program students to Carthage College to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing degree,” said Zina Haywood, Gateway Technical College executive vice president/provost. “The number of Gateway Technical College credits that are accepted in this agreement is in recognition of the rigor of instruction and the skill level of Gateway graduates.”