Gateway campuses open with safety precautions for fall registration, advising

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the final weeks leading up to the 2020 fall semester, Gateway Technical College continues to adapt its educational delivery and services to meet the needs of students during the pandemic.

The fall semester will bring with it a mix of on-campus and online instruction. Students in some classes will engage in at least some on-campus, hands-on training. Other parts of the course makeup — such as lectures — can be delivered virtually through an online Zoom platform. Some courses, which emphasize lecture, discussion or other activities needing no face-to-face-contact to promote student understanding, will be delivered to students entirely online.

Returning students can drive up to either the Racine or Kenosha campus to complete any needed requirements to start the fall semester during these fast track drive-in events:

Aug. 19 — Racine Campus, 1001 Main St. (11th Street parking lot), 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Aug. 20 — Kenosha Campus Academic Building parking lot, 3520 30th Ave., 1:30-5:30 p.m.