Gateway arboriculture students give back

“I view this as an opportunity for us to give back to the community, to help those who may be less fortunate,” says Schauer. “It’s a great time of the year to do this, to show the community that we care.

“It’s also a great opportunity for students to get the experience of felling a tree and honing those other skills,” said Schauer. “We can’t just go around our campus cutting down trees, so we are always looking for ways for students to gain that experience in the community. Due to the nature of our classroom needs, we always focus our community on nonprofits or government entities, both of whom are always short on funds for tree care.”

Angela Elliott, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha executive director, said they typically pay a professional for tree removal at the site, so the work done by the student definitely benefited her group.

“We thought this would be a great opportunity for the students to be able to use the skills they’ve learned in the class to help Habitat by donating their service and time,” said Elliott. “It’s a win-win. Students get to hone their skills and it helps us to be able to have some work done that we need to be able to build the house. It’s a great benefit for everyone.”