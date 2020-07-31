Gateway and Rockwell partner to offer new advanced manufacturing program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT — A 12-week Academy of Advanced Manufacturing program, offering training typically reserved for professionals, is planned to be offered this summer through a partnership between Gateway Technical College and Rockwell Automation.

The program is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31. Online informational and signup sessions are scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 13. Registration is required at www.gtc.edu/aam

“More than half of the training uses existing Gateway classes, and the remaining instruction mirrors courses specific to Rockwell’s Advanced Manufacturing Academy,” says Steve McNaughton, Gateway dean of Business and Workforce Solutions.

“The goal is to expand the academy nationally, where other colleges can use our curriculum to teach students in their regions. And, it will have started here at Gateway in partnership with local industry,” McNaughton said.

Rockwell Automation is based in Milwaukee.