Gateway and Rockwell partner to offer new advanced manufacturing program
Begins Aug. 31

Janell McFarland, an electromechanical maintenance technician student at Gateway Technical College, trains on advanced manufacturing mechatronics equipment last October.

 Submitted photo

STURTEVANT — A 12-week Academy of Advanced Manufacturing program, offering training typically reserved for professionals, is planned to be offered this summer through a partnership between Gateway Technical College and Rockwell Automation.

The program is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31. Online informational and signup sessions are scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 13. Registration is required at www.gtc.edu/aam

“More than half of the training uses existing Gateway classes, and the remaining instruction mirrors courses specific to Rockwell’s Advanced Manufacturing Academy,” says Steve McNaughton, Gateway dean of Business and Workforce Solutions.

“The goal is to expand the academy nationally, where other colleges can use our curriculum to teach students in their regions. And, it will have started here at Gateway in partnership with local industry,” McNaughton said.

Rockwell Automation is based in Milwaukee.

This is the first time the training will be available at a college rather than the company itself. The 36-hour-a-week training will run at the college’s SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant, and will allow students to earn 22 credits, which could also be applied towards a Gateway Advanced Manufacturing associate degree, according to college officials.

Students will gain skills in robotics, mechatronics, motor control, PLC (programmable logic controller) and HMI (human machine interface) programming, industrial controls and the industrial "internet of things."

Graduates of this program earn certification as automation and control technicians with an estimated average annual salary of $49,000. Military veterans, in particular, are encouraged to apply.

+18 In Photos: Gateway holds drive-up graduation for Racine County residents
