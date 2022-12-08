Gandhi changed this Chicago ophthalmologist's life. He shared that message with Racine students.

RACINE — Several Park High School students picked up trash near the school on a chilly day last year. Despite the cold, they found the activity rewarding because of the small positive effect it had.

“No matter how little of a thing you do, it still makes an impact,” said sophomore Trinity Smithkey. “Anybody can help change the world.”

That was the message reinforced Tuesday by Dr. Sriram Sonty, who used the life and teachings of Mohandas Gandhi to explain how to make change. Sonty, an ophthalmologist in the Chicago area and a trustee with the Gandhi Memorial Trust, spoke about leadership, nonviolence and mentorship.

Sonty encouraged the approximately 50 Park students in attendance, telling them they are “the leaders of tomorrow...

“You could be the change in the world.”

“Be the Change” is the motto of the Park Key Club. It is taken from “Be the change you want to see in the world,” a quote often attributed to Gandhi.

Key Club members are working to carry out that motto. In addition to picking up litter around school, they have hosted school movie nights where proceeds are donated to Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee.

“We’re trying to facilitate people being the change, rather than just saying it,” said sophomore Carly Schiefelbein, Key Club secretary. “Us being active also shows other people that they can be active and take a step out and do the work.”

Lydia Smithkey, a junior and Key Club president, said being the change means actively working to improve something. “Instead of complaining about everything not being the way you want it or not getting done, you actually can get up and do it.”

The Key Club’s goal is “building leaders with a sense of community,” said Jeff Wilkins, Key Club advisor and Park school counselor.

Wilkins said the Key Club invited Sonty to speak at the school because the club wanted to “do a deeper dive” on the topics of positive change and leadership.

Sonty was first introduced to Gandhi’s teachings in 1986. That changed the course of his life, and Sonty hopes similar inspiration occurred for people in attendance Tuesday. There were Park students from Key Club, Black Student Union, Latino Student Union, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, Student Advisory Council, National Honor Society and Link Crew.

At one point, Sonty had everyone raise their hands and say, “I want to be the change I want to see in my world.”

In addition to speaking, Sonty also donated a drawing of Gandhi to the high school.

Racine resident Mike Frontier, who has known Sonty for years, introduced him and mentioned the importance of building future leaders with the hope of eliminating injustice.

“We’ve all experienced injustice and anger,” Frontier said. “We’re here today so that your grandkids don’t have to deal with things like that. You can be the change that makes that happen.”

Gandhi is known for practicing nonviolence and civil disobedience, which stood out to Key Club members as an effective way to solve conflict.

“There’s always a better way to go about it,” Schiefelbein said. “There’s always another option besides resorting to weapons and fighting.”

Sonty stressed that Gandhi and his followers were working to improve the world, even if it meant violence was inflicted upon them; Gandhi was beaten and arrested several times during his legendary career of activism before being assassinated on Jan. 30, 1948.

“Many people lost their lives, but because they lost their lives, future generations thanked them,” Sonty said. “The force of arms will never prevail against the force of spirit.”

When trying to enact change, Sonty said it is important to aspire, perspire and inspire. That means it is vital to plan what one wants to do, work hard to achieve those plans and help others along the way.

“We become the thought leaders who can be the game-changers and the change-makers,” Sonty said.

Sonty also discussed the harmful impacts of passive violence like bullying and lying. Students agreed and said kindness and thinking about what one says before talking are important.

“Words can have a humongous impact on people,” said sophomore Amaya Rogers, Key Club treasurer.

Sonty noted the leaders who were influenced by Gandhi, including Martin Luther King, Jr., Nelson Mandela and the Dalai Lama. He said the qualities of a leader include intellect, intuition, integrity, individuality, introspection and inquiry. When someone has those qualities, that person “can be one of the best leaders in the world” on a global or local level, Sonty said.

Another crucial aspect to leadership is not being afraid to try something new.

“We don’t want pathfinders; we want path layers,” Sonty said.

Key Club members said a good leader takes an active role in planning and leads by example but also listens and incorporates other people’s ideas into decision-making.

Sonty also said learning from mentors is helpful when trying to make change. Key Club members agreed.

“It gives us … another adult figure that we know and we trust and we can talk to about anything,” Rogers said.

Join the club The Key Club meets every Tuesday morning and has about 20 members. Lydia Smithkey, Amaya Rogers, Carly Schiefelbein and Trinity Smithkey, Key Club vice president, all joined last year because they wanted to experience new opportunities. That has occurred, and they have formed new relationships. “It makes going to school not so scary, because you make more friends,” Schiefelbein said. The students didn’t know what to expect from the club and feared it might be boring, but it has gone well. They volunteer, fundraise and ziplined last year as a team-building exercise. “We’ve done a lot, and it’s really fun,” Rogers said. Members also said advisor Jeff Wilkins is an example of a positive mentor. “We appreciate you,” Schiefelbein told Wilkins. “Thank you. I appreciate you guys, too. I really do,” Wilkins replied.

Similar to Sonty, Wilkins encouraged Park students on Tuesday to think about how they can enact change at the school and in the community.

That is what Key Club members are striving to do. They hope positive actions like picking up trash near school, no matter how small, can inspire others to do the same.