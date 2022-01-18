Future teachers offered scholarships

RACINE — The Racine Area Retired Educators Association (RAREA) announces scholarship offerings to Racine Unified School District seniors and University of Wisconsin-Parkside teacher education students (IPED Program) who will pursue teaching as their career goal.

High school students will be awarded a $2,000 RAREA scholarship and a $2,000 Anna & Walter Stenavich Memorial Scholarship. Two scholarships are earmarked for UW-Parkside students: The Martenas Family Scholarship for $5,000 and a RAREA $3,000 scholarship.

Applications are available online through the high school websites and the UW-Parkside IPED website. Completed applications including letters of recommendation, transcript and personal essay are due by Feb. 27 to the high school counselors.

Applications from UW-Parkside student applications should be submitted by March 7 to: Tom Fugate, RAREA Scholarship Committee, 6028 Quaker Hill Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53406.

For more information, call Fugate at 262-886-2727 or email tfugate@wi.rr.com.

