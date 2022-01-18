 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Future teachers offered scholarships

  • 0

RACINE — The Racine Area Retired Educators Association (RAREA) announces scholarship offerings to Racine Unified School District seniors and University of Wisconsin-Parkside teacher education students (IPED Program) who will pursue teaching as their career goal.

High school students will be awarded a $2,000 RAREA scholarship and a $2,000 Anna & Walter Stenavich Memorial Scholarship. Two scholarships are earmarked for UW-Parkside students: The Martenas Family Scholarship for $5,000 and a RAREA $3,000 scholarship.

Applications are available online through the high school websites and the UW-Parkside IPED website. Completed applications including letters of recommendation, transcript and personal essay are due by Feb. 27 to the high school counselors.

Applications from UW-Parkside student applications should be submitted by March 7 to: Tom Fugate, RAREA Scholarship Committee, 6028 Quaker Hill Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53406.

For more information, call Fugate at 262-886-2727 or email tfugate@wi.rr.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Applications open for Alice in Dairyland position

Applications open for Alice in Dairyland position

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites individuals with a passion for promoting agriculture to apply for the 75th Alice in Dairyland position through Feb. 4.

RAREA honors outstanding volunteer

RAREA honors outstanding volunteer

RACINE — Retired elementary teacher Jeff Siuta was honored as Volunteer of the Year for service to the community by the Racine Area Retired Ed…

Watch Now: Related Video

102 millionaires sign petition asking to be taxed more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News