Future teacher scholarships offered

RACINE — The Racine Area Retired Educators Association (RAREA) announces the availability of six scholarships offered to Racine Unified School District seniors and UW-Parkside teacher education students (IPED Program) who will pursue teaching as their career goal.

Three $1,500 RAREA scholarships and one $2,000 Anna & Walter Stenavich Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to deserving high school seniors. Additionally, two scholarships are earmarked for third-year IPED students at UW-Parkside — One $5,000 Martenas Family Scholarship and one $3,000 RAREA scholarship.

Applications are available online through the high schools’ websites and the UW-Parkside IPED website. Completed applications — including letters of recommendation, transcript and personal essay — are due Tuesday, March 2. Applications from RUSD seniors should be returned to their high school counselors for verification by that date. Applications from UW-Parkside students should be sent to the address below.

Questions about these scholarships may be directed to: Tom Fugate, RAREA Scholarship Committee, 6028 Quaker Hill Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406. Call Fugate at 262-886-2727.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0