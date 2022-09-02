Fundraiser provides inclusive books, crayons to Burlington schools

BURLINGTON — As a kid, Laura Bielefeldt read books with characters like Jane, Jack and Jill.

However, she “never had access to books about Marisol, Selena, LaTasha, Jose or Jayden,” Bielefeldt said in a text message to a reporter. “Diverse and inclusive books and supplies allow children of color to see themselves in their classrooms while giving white students the opportunity to learn their stories!”

That is the goal of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism’s annual back-to-school fundraiser. The BCDR receives donations and buys books written by authors of color and/or featuring characters of color. It also purchases boxes of Crayola’s “World of Colors“ crayons and distributes the books and crayons to kindergarten through eighth grade English language arts classrooms at Burlington’s public and private schools.

This year’s initiative began Aug. 8 and ends this week with the return to school. The BCDR plans to continue it every year going forward.

The fundraiser began in 2020 and has grown since then. This year featured the most donations, an encouraging sign. More than $3,000 were donated in the first 48 hours, according to Melissa Statz, BCDR treasurer.

“We definitely seem to have a lot of support from the community,” Statz said. “It was really nice to see everyone come together to make this happen.”

Bielefeldt, president of the BCDR, expressed gratitude for the donors who supported and prioritized “our children, teachers and our future.”

“What better way for students to see themselves than in the books they read and the art they create,” Bielefeldt said in a text.

Statz shared the same sentiment. She teaches fourth grade at BASD and wanted all students to see characters who looked like them.

“There aren’t that many diverse books that kids are able to see in their classrooms, usually,” Statz said. “We just wanted to try to change that and help our students of color in our classrooms see themselves in the books that they can choose in class, but then also for the white students in our classrooms to be able to read stories about kids who may be different from them or similar to them.”

Donations came in on Facebook, mobile apps and via check. With the money from donations, Statz buys books through Scholastic, making sure the titles are age-appropriate and haven’t already been purchased by the coalition.

Some of the books have arrived, and others will soon. When they do, Statz and a few other coalition members will sort and drop them off at schools to be distributed to classrooms.

Every K-8 classroom in Burlington should receive crayons and seven books this year.

“It feels good knowing that all the classrooms in the district are every year getting more books to make their libraries more diverse,” Statz said.

In addition to works about notable figures like Martin Luther King and Ruby Bridges, Statz orders books highlighting everyday experiences of people of color.

“These are the people around us,” Statz said. “They should be in our books, too.”

As a teacher, Statz said additional books add to the classroom environment since they give her more options to read aloud and discuss with students.

Statz appreciates community members who have supported the initiative and hopes that continues.

“This is a really positive partnership that we’ve had going,” Statz said. “It does seem to be something that most people can get behind.”