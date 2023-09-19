BURLINGTON — Melissa Grandi has her fourth grade students draw self portraits at the start of every school year.

This year, some students were excited to use an array of crayon options that better matched their skin tones.

The Crayola’s “World of Colors” crayons were donated as part of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism’s annual back-to-school fundraiser, now in its fourth year.

In addition to purchasing crayons, the fundraiser involves the BCDR buying books written by authors of color and/or featuring characters of color. The BCDR then distributes the books and crayons to kindergarten through eighth grade English language arts classrooms at Burlington’s public and private schools.

According to a news release, since it started in fall 2020, the program has donated more than 1,500 books and nearly 600 boxes of crayons so students of color can better see themselves and white students have the opportunity to learn their stories.

“It’s really empowering, and kids are able to make such great connections to the books they’re reading,” said Grandi, a BCDR member. “It’s so nice for our kids to get that little bit of diversity in the classroom, even if it’s just coming from the books they’re reading. They’re learning so much about others and how people are different but also how similar we all are.”

Grandi said kids are excited to check out the diverse books in her classroom and the school library.

“I think it’s becoming more normal,” Grandi said. “There are way more options, and I see kids choosing books that have diverse characters. For kids, it’s not a big deal. They’re just taking it because it sounds like a good book.”

Burlington area residents have consistently supported the fundraiser.

“Year after year, it’s because of the community that we can keep this program going,” Laura Bielefeldt, BCDR president, said in a news release. “The success of this program is not a ‘win’ for them or even for us — it is a win for diversity, for inclusion, and, most of all, for our children.”

Donations for this year’s fundraiser are lower than last year, perhaps because the fundraiser cannot be posted on Facebook like it was in 2022 due to policy changes at the tech company.

Grandi hopes the BCDR can raise more money before buying the supplies. The BCDR aims to purchase at least five books and two Crayola boxes for every classroom.

Grandi hopes they can raise more money by the end of this month, purchase the items and give them out in late October.

As long as community members keep supporting the fundraiser, the BCDR will do it every year.

“We definitely plan to continue this as long as we can,” Grandi said.

To donate to this year’s effort, visit https://givebutter.com/bcdrbacktoschool#.

