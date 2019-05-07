RACINE — Students at Red Apple Elementary School have moved far beyond the classic vinegar-and-baking-soda volcano project, as was evident during last week’s STEAM fair where they showcased robots that they constructed and programmed.
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, allied arts and math, but Principal Kevin McCormick said STEAM is more of a philosophy of integration than just a group of subjects.
Alongside the robots in the school’s Idea Lab, fair-goers checked out Red Apple’s small aquaponics system where students grew peas and basil. Aquaponics is the joining of aquaculture, or the raising of fish in tanks, with hydroponics or the raising of plants in water. Through this system, waste from the fish provides nutrients to the plants and the plants clean the water before it cycles back to the fish.
Community partners
The school’s STEAM fair is an annual event showcasing student work, but this is the second year that Red Apple has invited community partners to teach the kids about their own work.
“This couldn’t happen without our partners,” McCormick said.
One of the most popular presentations, with a crowd of students and parents surrounding it to watch, was a Rube Goldberg machine created by students from Pius XI High School in Milwaukee. Rube Goldberg machines are created to perform a simple task through a series of complicated, connecting steps. The Pius XI machine deposited money in a piggy bank through numerous steps like pouring liquid into a container, cutting a string and a toy car rolling along a track. The machine won its regional competition and went on to compete at nationals.
Other outside organizations included a chance to play a virtual reality game with Racine Creative Center and a demonstration of students’ Python computer coding skills with the help of representatives from Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, who meet with the students twice monthly to teach them.
Unique performance
The STEAM fair began last Thursday afternoon with a unique performance by Red Apple’s advanced strings, a group of fourth and fifth grade students who play string instruments.
The students performed a much abbreviated version of Gustav Holst’s “The Planets,” a classical composition about the known planets at the time it was created between 1914 and 1916. The music was arranged by the strings teacher, Candice Kopecky
The musical performance was interspersed with information about each of the planets from students holding artwork created in Jeff Ruggaber’s art classes resembling those planets. The students also shared information about the mythology associated with each planet.
“You’ve got the science aspect of researching the physical properties of each planet, you’ve got the literature: you’re researching the mythology that goes along with it and plus you’ve got the music,” Kopecky said. “So you’ve got a lot of different arts all working together here.”
