From Racine with love: Horlick grad-turned-peanut butter businessman gives back with scholarships

RACINE — Erik Rojas figured high school would pass by without much excitement, but the summer after his freshman year changed everything.

At his mother’s behest, Rojas went to the Dr. John Bryant Community Center for several hours each day. He took part in local activities and developed an appreciation for community service.

“I thought (high school) was going to be another four years of my life down the drain,” Rojas said. “I hate to put it that way, but that’s how I thought freshman year … Eventually, I was like, ‘I think it’s more than that.’”

Indeed, that summer greatly impacted who he became.

“I owe it all to my mom,” Rojas said. “I’m glad my mom forced me to go to that community center and get all that experience.”

Rojas graduated from Park High School earlier this year and was one of five recipients of the Spread the Love Forward scholarship, which was started three years ago by a Horlick High School alum-turned-California peanut butter businessman.

Rojas plans to study accounting at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He said earning the scholarship gave him the confidence to apply for, and eventually receive, several more scholarships.

“This scholarship was a booster for me,” Rojas said. “It made me feel really great about myself.”

The same is true for Daniel Venegas, who said he was “so ecstatic” to be awarded a Spread the Love Forward scholarship.

“I really cannot express how I was feeling that day,” Venegas said. “I felt a little bit more sure about myself.”

Venegas graduated from Horlick and will attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Venegas enjoyed helping his father fix cars as a kid, and he became more interested in engineering the summer after his sophomore year while taking part in a six-week camp through the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The name of the Spread the Love Forward scholarship stood out to Venegas, and he appreciated its focus on community.

“When I read the description, I was like, ‘OK, I have to apply,’” Venegas said. “Racine is the definition of roots.”

Racine literally means “root” in French. Venegas added that there is “a lot of culture here as well as a lot of communities helping each other out, and I just thought the message behind this scholarship was really special.”

Zach and Val Fishbain co-founded Spread the Love and this year sponsored five $1,000 scholarships for students from Racine Unified’s three largest high schools with a focus on community stewardship. The Fishbains started the company in 2013 after they made homemade peanut butter for their wedding. It has grown from there to include many types of butter, jam and granola.

Zach lives and works in Los Angeles but is a product of Racine’s public schools and wanted to show his appreciation for the community.

“I wanted to make sure that Racine was getting the benefit from my education that it had invested in for so long,” Fishbain said. “I wanted to make sure that we were spreading the love forward with this scholarship, and we were doing it in my hometown so that other people that are graduating from Racine’s public high schools are going to have some help.”

Zach Fishbain was born and raised in Racine. He recalled greatly enjoying his time in public schools, graduating from Horlick in 2001.

“I loved most the cultural, eclectic, linguistic diversity of what Racine has to offer, and I think you really see that on full display in Racine schools,” Fishbain said. “Racine can be a very segregated city, but I think the schools really bring everything together. That’s something beautiful.”

The scholarships began in 2020 and are for students from a racial minority who showed improvement in high school. Supporting “historically disadvantaged communities is one of the ways that we can help, in our small way, level the playing field,” Zach said.

The Fishbains did not select the scholarship winners, but wanted to celebrate them and their support systems. That occurred with a dinner event Wednesday evening at Mike & Angelo’s, 6214 Washington Ave. Four of the five recipients attended. Case High School graduate Philip Allen Jr. was unable to be there. He will attend Purdue and plans to study motorsport engineering.

“We are so proud of you,” Val told those gathered. “We are your community now.”

The scholarships will financially assist the students, and the couple hopes they serve as a reminder about the importance of service. The applications included an essay portion where students wrote about their future goals and what spreading the love forward meant to them.

For Christajah Mullins, it meant “giving back thanks and helping out the people who need it.”

Mullins graduated from Horlick and plans to study early childhood development at Gateway Technical College. From a young age, she liked working with children, often taking care of family members. She has worked at a daycare for the past two years, a rewarding experience.

“I’m very patient with kids, and kids really love me,” Mullins said. “Kids need love. It’s always good to have a kid be close to you and just loving them unconditionally and showing them that someone is there.”

Mullins found out about the scholarship through her high school advisor and was thrilled to receive it.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god,’” Mullins said. “I went crazy. I could not stop thinking about it. It was really a blessing … If it wasn’t for my counselor telling me to apply for this, I wouldn’t be nowhere right now.”

Earning the scholarship was part of a culmination of successes after a difficult start to high school. As a freshman, Mullins saw an aunt die of cardiac arrest.

“I was just so heartbroken,” Mullins said. “I didn’t know what to do. My mind was all over the place. This flashback kept replaying in my head. I didn’t have the time, the energy or anything to pick myself back up.”

Eventually, and with teachers’ encouragement, Mullins decided to honor her aunt by pushing herself academically.

“I’ve just been telling myself, ‘You got to stand on all 10 of your toes and just keep yourself motivated and do what you need to do,’” Mullins said. “It was a hard battle to fight, really hard, but I definitely made it.”

Julitza Ramirez made it, too. She plans to study nursing at Gateway and wants to aid the area that has helped her.

“Spreading the love is giving back to the community,” Ramirez said. “I’ve received a whole bunch of help throughout my life … and I feel like I can give back.”

At Horlick, Ramirez became more confident after her freshman year and often asked educators for advice, eventually working as a teacher’s assistant.

Ramirez is a first-generation college student and feels nervous yet ready for her next step.

“I really want to grow and give an example to my little sisters and make my parents proud,” Ramirez said.

Rojas does as well. He is a first-generation college student and plans to embrace some of that accompanying pressure.

“It is kind of scary, because everybody’s looking up to me,” Rojas said. “I want to graduate. I want to be that milestone in our family.”

His high school career included challenges, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. To stay motivated, Rojas reminded himself that actions have ripple effects.

“What you do now will come back to you later in life,” Rojas said. “That’s what kept me going.”

The Fishbains know that, and so do the scholarship recipients, who will work to spread the love forward.