Friesema is student of the month

The nominating teachers shared: "Gracie is a wonderful leader, and she lets her light shine by helping others. She serves as a tutor, a student manager of the football team, and member of Student Council and National Honor Society. She often plays the supporting role to ensure others have what they need to be successful. Gracie challenges herself in school by taking difficult courses. She collaborates well with her classmates, so everyone learns more. She cares about the school and enjoys helping her friends, peers and teachers."