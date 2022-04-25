RACINE — Two Racine women, Mercedes Felix and Narissa Lopez, are hosting an event where young women attending prom can have their hair and makeup done at no charge. The event will take place on Saturday, May 21. Interested students should send a text to 262-701-7766.
Free makeup, hair styling for prom
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a profession that requires a steady hand and great coordination, Gateway Technical College has found a way to train its welding students, i…
SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program. This transformatio…
MILWAUKEE — The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership …
WIND POINT — Kindergarten. That treasured time between the simplicity of preschool and the serious business of first grade. Everyone loves kin…
BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School Board approved filling two administrative positions at the April 11 school board meeting. Starting Jul…
UNION GROVE HIGH SCHOOL
RACINE — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling visited James Bucholtz’s “Technology Education” class at Horlick High School April 12.
Park High School Class of 1972
ST. CATHERINE’S HIGH SCHOOL