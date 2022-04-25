 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free makeup, hair styling for prom

  • 0

RACINE — Two Racine women, Mercedes Felix and Narissa Lopez, are hosting an event where young women attending prom can have their hair and makeup done at no charge. The event will take place on Saturday, May 21. Interested students should send a text to 262-701-7766.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mali violence: Several soldiers killed in multiple attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News