 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free, at-home early education for Racine 4-year-olds
0 Comments

Free, at-home early education for Racine 4-year-olds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is receiving state funding to offer low-income families with 4-year-old children access to the Waterford Upstart program, which helps children develop the skills they need for their first day of kindergarten and beyond.

Families who register receive a software program and other tools to help engage children offline. The software is meant to be used 15 minutes a day for five days a week. In addition, each family is assigned an early learning coach who can help guide students in their native language and along adaptive, individualized learning paths.

To further bridge equity and access barriers, Waterford Upstart provides computers and internet access to families without them. Children who complete the program get to keep their computers.

The program is now accepting registrations for children who will enter kindergarten in the fall of 2022, marking the second year of the pilot program. The first year showed promising results. Seventy-one percent of students enrolled in the program last year were showing mastery of early literacy skills at their age level within the first 11 weeks of school.

To register, go to waterford.org/upstart or call 888-982-9898.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Census of Queen Elizabeth's swans takes place on Thames

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Herrera receives scholarship
A+

Herrera receives scholarship

RACINE — Madeline Herrera was awarded a college merit scholarship from the Vittoria Colonna Lodge, an organization of women who gather to cele…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News