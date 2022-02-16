 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free ACT boot camps offered

  • 0

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is offering free ACT Boot Camps for high school students in grades 10-12.

These one-day prep courses can help prepare students for the ACT test. They will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Park High School, 1901 12th St., and Saturday, Feb. 26, at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.

The boot camps are open to any high school students in Racine, though RUSD students are given first priority. A sign up form can be found at rusd.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Honor Roll: Union Grove High School

UNION GROVE HIGH SCHOOLUNION GROVE — These Union Grove High School students were named to the Term 2 honor roll for the 2021-22 school year:

Watch Now: Related Video

'Biohybrid fish' made from human cardiac cells swims like a beating heart

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News