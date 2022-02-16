Free ACT boot camps offered

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is offering free ACT Boot Camps for high school students in grades 10-12.
These one-day prep courses can help prepare students for the ACT test. They will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Park High School, 1901 12th St., and Saturday, Feb. 26, at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.
The boot camps are open to any high school students in Racine, though RUSD students are given first priority. A sign up form can be found at rusd.org.