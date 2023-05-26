Fourth graders Amauri Petty, left, and Busayo Popoola work with teacher Amy Meisterheim to plant flowers Tuesday at Fratt Elementary School, 3501 Kinzie Ave. Fratt students helped create the pollinator patch in the schoolyard as a way to increase the area’s biodiversity and receive hands-on learning.
Fourth-graders Jayceon Sims, right, and Jaylen Washington prepare to plant flowers Tuesday at Fratt Elementary School, 3501 Kinzie Ave. Fratt students helped create the pollinator patch in the schoolyard as a way to increase the area’s biodiversity and receive hands-on learning.
Kristi Heuser with the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network talks with students about how to plant flowers and other plants Tuesday at Fratt Elementary School.
One student introduced her classmates to a worm she named “Charles.”
Fourth grade student Jayceon Sims also happily displayed a worm.
A few minutes later, Sims said, “This is hard work,” but kept digging.
Dantri Woods, Fratt science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics specialist, said it was nice to provide students with a hands-on learning experience.
“We thought this would be a really great opportunity for kids to take their learning outside of the classroom and into the pollinator patch,” Woods said.
The pollinator patch has an oak tree in the middle that is surrounded by perennials. The tree is about 10 feet tall but is expected to grow to a height of about 50 feet.
According to Woods and Kristi Heuser of the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network, planting hundreds of flowers with deep roots will help filter groundwater and increase the area’s biodiversity, thus attracting creatures like bees, butterflies, beetles, bats and hummingbirds for years to come.
Heuser, who worked with students Monday and Tuesday, said all the plants are native to Wisconsin except for some grasses that will help the pollinator patch deal with weeds.
Woods enjoyed seeing students embrace the project.
“Seeing their appreciation for what we’re doing here is definitely what’s been most rewarding,” Woods said.
After preparing the ground and placing the plants, students will be able to see the results of their work for years to come.
