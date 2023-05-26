Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RACINE — Excitement filled the air Tuesday morning as elementary schoolers planted hundreds of flowers. They put on gloves, grabbed trowels and went to work.

Students at Fratt Elementary, 3501 Kinzie Ave., helped create a pollinator patch in the schoolyard as a way to increase the area’s biodiversity and receive hands-on learning.

On Monday and Tuesday, students from all grades at Fratt planted about 500 flowers, one tree, several shrubs and grasses.

The project was months in the making.

Students prepared the ground for the pollinator patch earlier this year with cardboard and wood chips.

For many students, it was their first time planting, and most seemed eager to dig in. Several exclaimed with delight, or fear, when they encountered a worm or grub.

One student introduced her classmates to a worm she named “Charles.”

Fourth grade student Jayceon Sims also happily displayed a worm.

A few minutes later, Sims said, “This is hard work,” but kept digging.

Dantri Woods, Fratt science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics specialist, said it was nice to provide students with a hands-on learning experience.

“We thought this would be a really great opportunity for kids to take their learning outside of the classroom and into the pollinator patch,” Woods said.

The pollinator patch has an oak tree in the middle that is surrounded by perennials. The tree is about 10 feet tall but is expected to grow to a height of about 50 feet.

According to Woods and Kristi Heuser of the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network, planting hundreds of flowers with deep roots will help filter groundwater and increase the area’s biodiversity, thus attracting creatures like bees, butterflies, beetles, bats and hummingbirds for years to come.

The plants came from Johnson’s Nursery, and Heuser said grant funding for the project was provided by the Western Great Lakes Bird and Bat Observatory.

Heuser, who worked with students Monday and Tuesday, said all the plants are native to Wisconsin except for some grasses that will help the pollinator patch deal with weeds.

Woods enjoyed seeing students embrace the project.

“Seeing their appreciation for what we’re doing here is definitely what’s been most rewarding,” Woods said.

After preparing the ground and placing the plants, students will be able to see the results of their work for years to come.

