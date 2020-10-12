Franklin to provide view of political issues

SOMERS — Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette University Law School Poll, will provide insight of the presidential campaigns, elections and political issues as part of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Election Experience 2020. The free virtual event will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Through the use of the Law School Polls, Franklin provides an analysis of the state of the presidential election in Wisconsin, as well as important issues and races on the state level. Scientific polls assist the public in keeping informed on shifts or trends in issues and policies, as well as gauge the state of partisan sentiment in elections.

Franklin has directed the MU Law School polls since their inception in 2012, and is a professor of law and public policy at Marquette University. His work combines research and active citizenship; he is the co-founder of Pollster.com, and founder of PollsAndVotes.com, as well as publishing numerous scholarly articles on the Supreme Court, partisanship and public opinion.

To register for the event, go to uwp.edu/learn/colleges/socialsciencesprofessionalstudies/electionexperience.cfm.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0