RACINE — Gateway Technical College has begun enrolling students in these new associate degree programs to address the needs of Foxconn and other advanced manufacturing companies moving to Southeastern Wisconsin:
- Advanced Manufacturing — In this program, Gateway Technical College offers training to its students which lead directly to high-end manufacturing careers such as those with Foxconn. These core programs will be held at the SC Johnson integrated Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Center in Sturtevant. This facility provides more equipment and real-life simulations will be provided for training students.
- Supply Chain Management — Supply chain managers work to identify and put into place practices which reduce the costs of goods and services. They also purchase and ensure materials are delivered to manufacturing facilities on time and within budget. Graduates of this program will gain the skills to careers as a logistics specialist, supply chain associate, warehousing and material handling.
For more information, go to gtc.edu/wisconn-valley.
