Four schools to take part in Virtual Career Fair Oct. 8

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Carthage College, Gateway Technical College and Herzing University will host the Inaugural Collaborative Virtual Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, on the career platform, Handshake. This year’s installment will not only be the first time the four institutions have collaborated on the event, but will also be UW-Parkside’s first-ever virtual internship and career fair.
Between 50 to 100 employers and approximately 400 students from all four colleges are expected to be in attendance.
The fair is open to all currently enrolled students as well as recent alumni from the institutions and is not open to the general public.
Employers will have the opportunity to connect with students and recent alumni via live streaming information sessions, one-on-one interviews, skills-matched candidate searches and access to resumes.
Internships can be for-credit, not-for-credit, short or long-term, project based, in-person or virtual.
Internship experiences aim to enhance a student’s professional skill set and make them more competitive for entry-level employment following graduation. Mary Waid, UW-Parkside internship and on-campus employment specialist, emphasizes the importance of internships and contends that they are mutually beneficial for both students and employers.
“Internships are an opportunity to bridge a student’s college career into their professional careers,” said Waid. “Employers are encouraged to bring their internships to the fair.”
Collaboration, virtual workspaces and tech platforms are the keys to both preparing and hosting this year’s internship and career fair.
Community partners that include Y-Link will help students prepare for virtual connections with area employers. Students, alumni and employers can visit the “Prepare for the Fair” page for invaluable resources in preparation for the event, which include a resume building guide, an elevator pitch guide and a “getting hired remotely” guide.
Renee Young-Trego, assistant director of the advising and career center, contends that faculty collaboration is paramount to a campus successfully hosting a career event.
Jason Pruitt, student employment specialist at Gateway Technical College, feels that the collaborative nature of this event creates a competitive environment which will both push the students to be at their best and provide employers with the best talent that the area has to offer.
“Although it may seem different to meet with a potential employee over a computer screen, the recruitment conversations will be the same,” said Carolyn Serdar, director of employer relations and internships at Carthage College.
Linda Bevec, UW-Parkside’s employer relations coordinator, added that although unemployment has risen in recent months, many of the employer partners have indicated they are still hiring.
Employers interested in recruiting at the virtual internship and career fair can visit the official website at uwp.edu/live/offices/AdvisingCareer/careerfair.cfm or contact the advising and career center at advisingcareer@uwp.edu.
