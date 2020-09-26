Four schools to take part in Virtual Career Fair Oct. 8

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Carthage College, Gateway Technical College and Herzing University will host the Inaugural Collaborative Virtual Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, on the career platform, Handshake. This year’s installment will not only be the first time the four institutions have collaborated on the event, but will also be UW-Parkside’s first-ever virtual internship and career fair.

Between 50 to 100 employers and approximately 400 students from all four colleges are expected to be in attendance.

The fair is open to all currently enrolled students as well as recent alumni from the institutions and is not open to the general public.

Employers will have the opportunity to connect with students and recent alumni via live streaming information sessions, one-on-one interviews, skills-matched candidate searches and access to resumes.

Internships can be for-credit, not-for-credit, short or long-term, project based, in-person or virtual.