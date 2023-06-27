RACINE — Amid the frantic activity on the last day of school, educators received good news: four Racine Unified School District high school academies had passed a national review.

Upon hearing that, Lauren O’Malley said a coworker ran to classrooms giving high-fives.

“Everyone was, I think, really excited and really proud that we gained that status based on all the work that we’ve been doing for years and years,” said O’Malley, Park High School freshman academy team lead.

O’Malley was one of many people who helped the Park freshman academy receive a near-perfect score and certification as a model academy with distinction.

The RUSD academies at Case, Horlick and Park high schools were reviewed by the National Career Academy Coalition, a private company that evaluates schools with academy models based on how well they meet the NCAC’s 10 National Standards of Practice.

This year, in addition to the Park freshman academy, the Case freshman academy was certified as a model academy with distinction and received a perfect score. The Case academy of computer science, education and technical services and Horlick academy of health sciences and aviation were both certified as model academies.

Last year, six Racine Unified academies — two each at Case, Horlick and Park — received model status from the NCAC. The NCAC certifications last four years.

RUSD now has 10 certified academies: two with model with distinction status and eight with model status. The district’s eventual goal is for all 11 of its academies to receive model with distinction status, the highest possible grade.

Areas where the academies can grow include more industry certification opportunities and project-based learning opportunities.

The RUSD academy model began in 2016 at Case, Horlick and Park. It is a career-focused education style that aims to engage high-schoolers in what they’re interested in and connect them with community organizations.

Students take general courses as freshmen and more specific classes over the next three years.

Evaluations occurred this year in late April, and they entailed NCAC workers interviewing students, teachers, principals and businesses that work with the academies.

Some students and instructors were nervous about talking to reviewers, but staff assured them they were prepared.

“It was a little nerve-wracking because the teachers don’t know what to expect, the kids don’t know what to expect,” said Tangella King, Horlick academy of health sciences and aviation principal. “When you start talking about it, it’s going to feel foreign at first, but it’s what you do well every day.”

Many people spent significant time preparing for the reviews, and there was a “huge sigh of relief” when the days ended, King said.

It felt like “a weight lifted,” O’Malley agreed.

The positive comments from NCAC reviewers legitimized the hard work of staff and students.

“Instead of just saying, ‘We’re doing it,’ we’re going to have somebody from outside say we’re doing it, so it gives all their hard work that validation they deserve,” said Alexander DeBaker, executive director of RUSD academies and transformation.

The national certifications indicate the academies are headed in the right direction and could make businesses more interested in partnering with the district.

Jim Anderson, business representative for North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 161 and chair of an RUSD academy advisory council, said the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce was particularly helpful getting businesses involved in the first few years of the academies.

He thinks more companies should work with RUSD because it will help them find local employees.

“Businesses are looking for people desperately, and if we can train them towards what they like and they can find that niche, they’re more likely to stay in the community,” Anderson said.

Anderson has chaired an advisory council since the academies started. He thinks the instructional model can show students the array of possibilities available to them after high school other than college or the military.

“Students just need to know what’s all out there and find that relatability,” Anderson said. “When they can find what they can relate to and find that pathway … they can find that career choice where they’re a success in the community, and that will also help boost the community around us.”

When he was a high-schooler at Park, “you knew the industry was out there, you just didn’t know how to get to it,” Anderson said. “Now the industry is right in the classroom.”

King said the academy model can provide students with a better chance of a stable economic future.

“We can graduate kids who are ready to make a living wage if they don’t decide to go to college,” King said. “If they do, great, but if they don’t decide that college is their route, they can make a livable, sustainable wage with what we’re teaching them to do.”

The academy model is different from how RUSD high school instructors had previously taught, and it is still an ongoing adjustment process. The academy model is more collaborative and involves teachers meeting weekly with one another instead of working on their own.

There was initial pushback to the changes, and some resistance still exists, but most educators seem willing to work within the academy model.

“There was a lot of complaining in the beginning,” said Kari Morey, Case academy coach. “Is there still complaining? Of course … but I think a lot of people have really bought into it, and they see a lot of anecdotal stories of students who have found success, who have been transformed by this and have found a lot of success through what they’ve done, and I think that’s gotten teachers to buy into that.”

Lindsey Gall, Horlick academy of health sciences and aviation team lead, agreed.

Teachers in the same academy meeting with one another “has really helped people see the bigger picture, because now you are always talking and working with people in your academy,” Gall said. “Communication is just easier, which I think helps.”

Anderson knows RUSD graduates who are carpentry apprentices, which he said might not have happened without the academies.

“I’m not sure if it wasn’t for the academies or the outreach that I do with the academies, if they would be here,” Anderson said. “It’s pretty gratifying.”

That is the purpose of the academy model: identifying students’ interests and helping prepare them for their next life chapter.

“The most rewarding part for me is when kids develop the emotional maturity to realize, ‘Man, I did this, and y’all helped me,’” King said.

The national certifications are a sign the high school academies are headed in the right direction, and the district will continue working to help students.

Seven photos of Horlick High School's graduation Belicia Barajas Chamblis, Hall and Sutton Teacher and student Getting ready Corey Prince and Kameron West Velasquez and Howard Friendly handshake