RACINE — Four people were reappointed last week to the Gateway Technical College District Board of Trustees, and two of them will have different positions.

The Gateway Board Appointment Committee, which is a three-member panel made up of the County Board chairs from Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, met Monday to select appointees.

The committee chose Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, Zaida Hernandez-Irisson, Ram Bhatia and Pamela Zenner-Richards, all of whom are already on the board of trustees.

Of the four appointees, three will serve three-year terms and one will serve a two-year term. Each of their new terms officially begin July 1, 2023.

Of the three open three-year seats, two were from Racine County and one was from Kenosha County. One had to be an elected member, while two had to be an additional member.

The two-year employee seat had to be from Racine County.

Matoska-Mentink was reappointed to the Kenosha County three-year term as an elected official. She is the Kenosha County clerk of circuit court.

Hernandez-Irisson was appointed to be an additional member for Racine County and will serve a three-year term. She is currently the employee member for Racine County.

Bhatia was reappointed to the Racine County additional member three-year term.

Zenner-Richards was appointed as the employee member for Racine County and will have a two-year term. She is currently an additional member for Racine County.

