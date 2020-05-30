Four Gateway apprentice students receive Tools of the Trade scholarships

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four Gateway Technical College apprentice students were awarded $1,500 Ascendium Education Group Tools of the Trade scholarships to help them cover out-of-pocket expenses such as tuition, tools and clothing so that they are able to complete their training.

The Gateway apprentices are part of a statewide effort by Ascendium to award scholarships to construction and industrial trade apprentices attending Wisconsin Technical College System colleges.

“During the application process, each of these students explained how they’d utilize the funds to move their training forward and ultimately support their professional roles. I’m looking forward to their success here at Gateway and beyond,” said Steve McNaughton, Gateway Technical College dean of Business and Workforce Solutions.

Gateway apprentices awarded the scholarships are:

Collin Ewing (Racine), Machinist

Kelly Cooper (Salem Lakes), Electrician

Robert Fulmer (Kenosha), Electrician

Anajee Carson (Milwaukee), HVAC