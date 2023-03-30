RAYMOND — Four people are running for two positions on the Raymond School board.

Amanda Falaschi, Art Binhack, Shelly Kurhajec and Amy Helvick advanced from the February primary to be on the April 4 election ballot.

The candidate receiving the most votes will receive a three-year term, and the candidate receiving the second-most votes will receive a one-year term. The seats pay $2,350 per year.

Falaschi moved to Raymond in 2014 with her husband and three children.

She loved “the small-town feel, the values of the community and the school,” Falaschi wrote in an email. “We have three kids who attend Raymond School. Our youngest is just starting his Raymond journey, and we have many years left at this school. It is important to me to be sure my kids and all Raymond students are receiving the first-class education Raymond is known for. I will always make the best decisions for the students, staff and the Raymond taxpayers.”

Binhack is running because he wants transparency regarding curriculum taught at the school.

“The current school board has requested log-ins to the internet portions of the curriculum and has been stonewalled,” Binhack wrote in an email. “The school has refused to provide the log-ins, effectively hiding portions of the curriculum. Why? As a taxpayer for 22 years, I am a stakeholder in our school. Last year I was surprised to see significant profanity, violence and politics available to young students, and it seems to be a national trend in our public schools.”

Kurhajec previously served on the board for 13 years and is running again because she wants “to truly devote time and energy to the children, staff and constituents in the district,” she wrote in an email. “I want to make a difference in advancing our students into the future with continued academic excellence. Most importantly, keeping the children number one in all aspects so they succeed in their education and life skills. I also see where our board at the moment is young and not experienced in some matters that we can improve upon, and I am hoping to bring past positive board experiences to help guide them through some of the issues now and in the future.”

Helvick is running because she loves the Raymond School and wants to help it grow.

“We are very fortunate to have a school that has consistently received high marks in education from the State of Wisconsin,” Helvick wrote in an email. “The staff is amazing and dedicated to the students. I am running for a seat on the school board to help support the great foundation and help the school grow for the future.”

Helvick, who is involved with the Raymond School PTO and Relay for Life of Racine, wrote that her “professional and volunteer background, as well as my skills and abilities lend to me being a quality candidate.”

Falaschi believes she has “a unique perspective as a mom of three young Raymond students, an active community member and someone who volunteers time at the school every single week,” she wrote. “I have experience running a business and making tough decisions. I really believe that Raymond is fortunate to have the most wonderful staff, teachers and families. I want to preserve the close, tight-knit feeling this community has developed. This community has been so important and supportive of our family business for so many years and I want to continue to contribute however I can.”

Binhack said Raymond is a great school that he wants to help improve.

“We have committed and dedicated stakeholders working together to make our school a good school,” he wrote. “It performs in the top 20% of all schools in Wisconsin. In many subjects and grades we are significantly above average in proficiency. But ironically, as funding has increased, proficiency has remained mostly the same. I want to give back to my community to make our school better. To make it great. All of our stakeholders deserve it, especially our children.”

Kurhajec said the safety of children, staff and the building are her top priority. Another priority is continuing the school’s “academic excellence.”

“Having community engagement, open communication and the ability to compromise on issues when necessary is a must,” Kurhajec wrote. “I also have new ideas to stream revenue to help the school budget … I understand the concerns of the constituents in the district having lived here so long. My four children all went to Raymond School and now my grandchildren, great-niece and great-nephew will be attending. The school is the heart of Raymond for so many reasons, and that needs to continue. I would also like to see more communication and teamwork between the school and the village. We need to work together for our kids and community.”

Falaschi said having fewer students at the school who live outside the district is her top priority. She believes smaller class sizes will benefit students and teachers.

Another priority is “separating our children from politics,” Falaschi wrote. “I do not agree with implementing political agendas to elementary-aged kids because not all of them have the ability to discern these topics. We need to administer the best environment that we can for the kids and teachers that are at Raymond while providing transparency to our community members.”

Binhack reiterated that his most important issue is “curriculum transparency.”

He believes all stakeholders should “know all the materials being taught to our kids,” Binhack wrote. “We need to see and read all the curriculum. I do not know, and cannot understand, why we do not have 100% transparency now. If we taxpayers pay for the curriculum, we should have the right to know exactly all the materials being taught.”

Kurhajec said addressing students’ mental health is one of her priorities.

“It is not the job of the school board to micromanage our teachers who are doing a wonderful job but to oversee the district and its needs,” Kurhajec wrote. “I think that with COVID having happened in the past, I would like to make sure that we are doing everything we can to help not only the academic needs of those students that were involved at that time, but also the mental and social aspects of dealing with everyday issues. It’s not only the school board’s duty to make sure students are academically prepared but also emotionally prepared to enter the next journey to help them be successful in life.”

Helvick wrote that “trust, communication and transparency are all issues our current board faces and need to be addressed for the future of our district.”

