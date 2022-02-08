Founders Rotary Club offering scholarships

RACINE — The Racine Founders Rotary Club is offering five $2,000 one-year college scholarships to students graduating from Racine high schools. The club’s scholarship committee will award scholarships to students who score the highest in these categories:

Active involvement in school and community activities

Quality and the message of their essay, “Service Above Self” (limit to one page)

Significant academic improvement throughout high school

Have overcome adversity in their life

One letter of recommendation from a counselor

One letter of recommendation from a community leader

This scholarship is designed to be unique among scholarships. The Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship is intended for students who began their high school career with grades that did not reflect their potential but by their senior year have shown significant improvement in their academic ability. Applicants should also be able to demonstrate their active involvement in school and community activities.

Students should contact their high school counselor for an application or apply online at racinerotary.org. Applications must be completed and submitted no later than March 31, 2022 to be considered.

For more information, contact Ashley Staeck via email at ashley.staeck@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0