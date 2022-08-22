Fostering a growth mindset

School is starting soon and I’m feeling a bit nervous. My child is really smart, but he doesn’t do well on his schoolwork. When I try to help him, he just gets frustrated! What can I do?

We want our children to do well. It’s frustrating for both you and your child. There is no one correct way to respond (which is why parenting can be so difficult).

Teaching children a “growth mindset” is one strategy to help them through the challenges of school and life. A growth mindset is a belief that we can learn and increase our skills through effort. On the other end of the spectrum is a fixed mindset, a belief that a person either has an ability or does not. With a fixed mindset, there is no reason to try because of the belief that skills cannot be improved.

A child with a fixed mindset may be fearful of trying something new or difficult. If they don’t succeed, they believe they failed, that they don’t have that ability and can’t learn. A child with a growth mindset is comfortable with trying, failing, learning and trying again. They believe they learn through their efforts and that they can continue to increase their knowledge and abilities.

So how do we teach our children this growth mindset? According to Dr. Carol Dweck, author of “Mindset, The New Psychology of Success,” the following strategies foster a growth mindset:

Talk about brain development. Let children know that their brains are getting stronger when they practice a new skill, when they ask questions and every time they try to learn. Every time they try, even if they don’t master a skill, they have exercised their brains and learned from the experience.

Encourage the child’s efforts. Focus on the child’s effort, persistence and creativity. When a child learns that a study strategy did not work for them, they have learned. Describe the effort the child puts forth, giving specific details: “You really studied for that test. You read the material, outlined it, and tested yourself.” If the child’s efforts weren’t effective, “Everyone learns in a different way. Let’s keep trying to find a way that works for you.”

Remind children how much time and effort it took for them to learn to ride a bike, learn to read or understand long division. It is easy to get frustrated and stop trying to learn. Acknowledge the feeling and help the child develop a new plan to learn the skill.

Teach your child growth mindset language. Help them change their language from “I can’t figure this out” to “I haven’t learned this YET.” Or “I need to try a different way of doing this.”

Model growth mindset. Children learn from watching the important adults in their lives. Share mistakes you’ve made and what you learned from them. Show that it’s okay to ask for help. Use the growth mindset language when you are facing a challenge. Change your language from, “I can’t fix this” to “This is going to take some time to figure out.” Show enthusiasm for learning.

Your child will experience challenges throughout their academic career and throughout their lives. Be supportive, listen and foster a growth mindset to help your child approach new situations with the confidence that they can learn.

Programs, resources

For more parenting tips, these free remote workshops are upcoming by the UW-Madison, Division of Extension, Racine County:

“Creating Consistent Routines,” 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.

“Positive Solutions for Families,” 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 11-Nov. 8.

“Emotion Coaching: Helping Children Manage Strong Feelings,” 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

“Talking with Kids About Tough Stuff,” 2-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.

For more information, visit https://racine.extension.wisc.edu, call 262-767-2929 or email uwextension@racinecounty.com. Extension partners with local organizations to conduct workshops for parents and early care and education professionals.