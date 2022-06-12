Former St. Catherine's president appointed headmaster at Chesterton Academy

HOPKINS, Minn. — Christopher Olley, former president of St. Catherine's High School, has been appointed headmaster at Chesterton Academy.

Olley has been serving as Chesterton Academy’s Executive Director for four years.

As Chesterton Academy’s executive director, Olley worked closely with the headmaster to provide oversight of the entire school budget, fundraising and community outreach. He also implemented donor management and wealth assessment software while transitioning the school from an events-focused to a relationship-centered fundraising model. In addition to his current role, Olley has volunteered as the girls’ basketball coach.

From teaching, coaching, and serving in a variety of administrative capacities, Olley has seen nearly every facet of what makes Catholic education tick. Before joining Chesterton Academy in 2018, he served for 10 years as the president of his alma mater, St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. In his time at St. Catherine’s, Olley led efforts to successfully expand enrollment year after year, added a middle school program and established a proactive fundraising effort that increased the school’s endowment from $2.3 million to $5.2 million. Before entering into administration, Olley spent 26 years as a teacher and coach for many different Twin Cities and Wisconsin schools.

Olley earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and his master’s in education from Viterbo College in Lacrosse. He and his wife Jane have four adult children and live in Woodbury.

