Former RUSD board president-turned-state rep. wants to see students back in buildings

Former Racine Unified School Board president and current state Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Wind Point, wants to see district students back in school buildings.
Wittke says that there is a “crisis” across the state when it comes to reading and math proficiency for K-12 students. That’s on top of some of the worst racial disparities in the country, making it even more important for kids to get back into schools, where most of them do their best learning, according to Wittke.
“These are basic skills that help our K-12 population reach opportunities,” Wittke said.
Wittke joins one side of a divisive debate over face-to-face versus virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. While private schools in Racine and public schools in Racine County outside RUSD have opened to in-person learning this year, Racine Unified has remained virtual.
He argues that if other districts across the state can figure out a way to open safely, Racine Unified can do the same.
A district committee is currently reevaluating its gating criteria for reopening with an eye toward getting kids back in school buildings. No promises have been made, but officials indicated there should be an update on Monday.
Wittke and state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, recently met with Superintendent Eric Gallien to discuss how the district is moving toward its goal of returning to face-to-face learning.
“The administration is going to have to make tough decisions,” Wanggaard said. “Honestly, not everyone is going to be happy.”
It’s obvious that is true, as the Racine Interfaith Coalition came out Friday on the side of continued remote learning.
READ THE PRESS RELEASE YOURSELF: "Racine Interfaith Coalition urges RUSD administration to 'Follow The Science' in school re-entry decision
“We believe … that a rush to return children to the classroom, especially when the pandemic is still raging in our community and we are only months away from having widespread vaccinations, could have a deleterious and long-lasting effect,” RIC said in a position paper sent to the superintendent and School Board members on Friday afternoon.
RIC was formed in Racine in 1993 to train and empower people of various faiths to work together on key issues facing the community.
Wanggaard: Don’t blame teachers
Both Wittke and Wanggaard agreed that because Racine Unified’s curricula were not meant to be delivered virtually, students cannot learn to their fullest potentials from home.
But Wanggaard added that he believes the teachers are doing the best they can, and they are taking unfair criticism for the current situation since a return to in-person learning is ultimately up to the superintendent.
“Everybody’s beating the teachers up and this is not their fault,” he said. “They are trying to deliver as best they can, the curriculum to their students. I don’t know one teacher that does not want their student to be successful.”
Emotional concerns
Wittke is concerned not only about students falling behind their peers academically, but also about mental health issues and depression brought on or exasperated by the social isolation caused by pandemic precautions.
It is difficult, Wittke said, when some people accept that loss of life is inevitable during a pandemic and that society needs to figure out a way to continue on regardless, while others believe that things should be shut down to keep everyone safe.
“I don’t think I’ve seen anything that has shown me that there is a pathway that we wouldn’t have lost any life,” Wittke said.
RIC takes a different view.
“We believe it would be unconscionable if even a handful of Racinians were to become gravely ill or die because of a rush to return to in-person instruction,” RIC said in its position paper.
Wittke argued that children don’t seem to spread the disease as readily as adults, something that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, has agreed with. Wittke said that there are other factors to take into consideration.
“We’ve got schools in districts that are open,” Wittke said. “We could learn from what they’ve done.”
While he agreed that one could not make a direct comparison between the schools that are open, such as private Siena Catholic Schools or small Raymond Elementary School compared to Racine Unified, the fifth-largest district in the state, he said there are still lessons to be learned from their successes.
“Why are we afraid to learn from each other?” Wittke asked.
Looking for hard numbers
Wittke believes that the claim from the Racine Unified teachers union that the district needs more money for protective measure before reopening is a good talking point, but he would like to see the numbers before even considering providing more state funding. The district received federal CARES Act funding and also has saved money in various areas through virtual learning. Wittke said he would like to see where all that money has gone.
He said that until a district comes to the state and says it can’t reopen without a dollar amount for a specific need, “there’s nothing to talk about.”
Better communication desired
Wittke recently met with a group of Unified parents who want their kids back in school buildings and also feel that the administration and School Board aren’t listening.
“They’ve got legitimate concerns,” Wittke said.
Those parents at least want an in-person option as they believe their children are not adequately learning or growing socially and emotionally while learning from home.
RIC is asking the district to further communicate with families about what a return to in-person learning would look like before making any decisions. The organization asked the district to share information such as how many days per week students would be in the classroom, the timing and process for returning different grade levels of students to buildings, protocols the district would use to keep students and staff safe, how special education students would be accommodated and what will happen if there is an outbreak in a classroom or school.
The organization also asked for details about the options available for families who wish to continue learning virtually even if schools reopen. The district had previously indicated that these families would have to switch to a different program with new teachers and curricula, so students could not stay with their regular teachers and classmates.
RIC said in its paper: “Only when they are armed with specific and complete information can parents, teachers, the community, and the School Board evaluate, trust, and support a recommendation by RUSD administration that is literally a life-and-death decision for our entire Beloved Community.”