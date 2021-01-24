Former RUSD board president-turned-state rep. wants to see students back in buildings

“The administration is going to have to make tough decisions,” Wanggaard said. “Honestly, not everyone is going to be happy.”

It’s obvious that is true, as the Racine Interfaith Coalition came out Friday on the side of continued remote learning.

“We believe … that a rush to return children to the classroom, especially when the pandemic is still raging in our community and we are only months away from having widespread vaccinations, could have a deleterious and long-lasting effect,” RIC said in a position paper sent to the superintendent and School Board members on Friday afternoon.

RIC was formed in Racine in 1993 to train and empower people of various faiths to work together on key issues facing the community.

Wanggaard: Don’t blame teachers

Both Wittke and Wanggaard agreed that because Racine Unified’s curricula were not meant to be delivered virtually, students cannot learn to their fullest potentials from home.

But Wanggaard added that he believes the teachers are doing the best they can, and they are taking unfair criticism for the current situation since a return to in-person learning is ultimately up to the superintendent.