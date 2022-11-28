FoodWIse relaunch field trips after two years

The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension, FoodWIse Racine/Kenosha team is dedicated to engaging the community through interactive, nutritious and healthy activities.

After two years of not being able to implement in-person field trips because of the pandemic, the FoodWIse program recently had the opportunity to collaborate with the Racine County Food Bank and the Racine Unified School District to provide 375 students in fifth grade with nutrition education.

During the FoodWIse field trip, students engage in in-depth discussions about agencies that assist with food insecurity. Students also participated in a scavenger hunt in the teaching garden to learn about how to advocate for a healthier lifestyle. They also learned about food justice and how to create healthy meals and recipes out of fruits, vegetables and herbs. Students received nutrition education from the curriculum Food Day, which focuses on teaching students to make informed food choices about reducing salt, sugar and fat intake. Nutrition educators also used MyPlate to teach the difference between whole and processed food, and the mission of FoodWIse.

FoodWIse Q&A

Q: What is FoodWIse’s Mission?

A: Our mission is to advance healthy eating habits, active lifestyles, and healthy community environments for low-income families through nutrition education at the individual, community and systems levels.

Q: Why are teaching gardens Important?

A: Teaching gardens are essential for early education, physical activities, social and emotional skills and improving health outcomes.

Q: How do I cook fresh fruits and vegetables from a garden?

A: Go to our Facebook page, facebook.com/FoodWIse.RacineKenosha, and feel free to share our innovative post highlighting FoodWIse weekly recipes in English and Spanish or contact us to be added to our weekly recipes.

Q: What is food justice?

A: When an individual or community advocates for everyone to have access to healthy and affordable food.

Q: What are the benefits of local food banks?

A: Food banks are beneficial because they help to safely store and distribute food and groceries to local food programs such as food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters. The local food programs in Racine then will distribute their food and groceries to people who are facing hunger within the community.

Q: How can you support your local food bank?

A: The community or individuals can support the food bank by donating food directly to their local food bank. Individuals can also support the local food banks by talking to their local supermarkets to see if they have collection sites or bins. Community members can also host a collection drive at their church, business or school to donate to their local food bank.

Q: How can upcoming fifth-grade classes participate in the FoodWIse field trips?

A: Reach out to the Racine Unified School District for upcoming dates, times and FoodWIse Field trip requirements in the summer of 2023 before school starts.

Q: Whom do I contact to learn how to partner with the FoodWIse Program?

A: Contact Rebecca Ordaz at rebecca.ordaz@wisc.edu or call 262-635-6824. A FoodWIse Team member will provide you with a brief overview of our program requirements and any upcoming series in English and Spanish in your area.