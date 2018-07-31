RACINE — The Racine Area Retired Educators Association Scholarship Committee selected five scholarship winners who were awarded scholarships at the association’s scholarship luncheon at Infusino’s Banquet Hall on June 13. Each award recipient will major in an area of education at the college of his or her choice. The RAREA scholarship recipients were awarded $1,500 and $2,000 scholarships from the Racine Area Retired Educators Association.
The RAREA scholarship winners for 2018 are:
Sarah Kozenski, Walden III High School, Anna and Walter Stenavích Memorial Scholarship.
Kozenski is described in different ways. Some might say she is athletic and others might say she’s smart or determined. As a student at Walden III High School, Kozenski became involved in three schools — quite a challenge. She lettered in academics, softball, golf and theater. She always tried to make the best of things, ask for help and enjoy the moment. Her philosophy is “with work and determination another opportunity will arise, sometimes in unexpected ways.”
Volunteering was part of her high school experience. During two summers she volunteered at the Wheaton Franciscan Little Saints Daycare assisting 3- to 5-year-old children. Interacting with the kids was her favorite part of her position. Assisting others in her AP biology class was also enjoyed. Kozenski felt privileged to be part of Josten’s Leadership Group where her role was to mentor a middle school student, helping the student improve her schoolwork and social skills. While teaching the middle school student to be organized and prepared for classes, Kozenski noticed positive changes in the girl. It was a “rewarding experience.”
Others view Kozenski as a compassionate, kind, outgoing and accomplished individual. Being kind and respectful is important to her. These attributes will definitely help her in achieving her goal of becoming a teacher, association members said. Kozenski is set to attend the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse in the fall.
Caitlin Mertins, Park High School, Martha M. Trautmann Memorlal Scholarship.
Mertins had long been told by her mother and friends that she should be a teacher but it was just in the last year, as she observed firsthand the physical and intellectual growth, behavior, and learning patterns of her first-grade sister, that she reached this realization herself. Mertins hopes that as an educator she can build the same positive and long-lasting relationships with her own students that she and her sister had at Red Apple Elementary School.
At Park High School, Mertins has combined excellence in academics and extracurricular activities. A nearly straight-A student with an AP-heavy schedule, she maintains a 4.45 grade point average and graduated third in her class. Her involvement in bowling (which she hopes to pursue competitively in college) allowed her to connect in a fun way with a variety of students.
Years of competitive swimming strengthened her work ethic and prepared her for employment as a lifeguard at North Beach for the last two summers. Lifeguard training, she says, “has made me feel prepared for almost any situation that could come my way.”
Her letters of recommendation point to her maturity, leadership, positive attitude, drive to succeed, compassion and ability to connect with others. These qualities were evident during her participation in a number of service-based activities at Park High School where she helped freshmen acclimate to high school as a Link crew member, served as a student voice in weekly meetings with administrators as a Leader of the Pride (school leadership council), and undertook many hours of community service as a member of National Honor Society.
Her yearbook adviser also credits her “quiet confidence,” creativity, and attention to detail as inspiration to the yearbook team. Mertins is “beyond excited” to start her journey to becoming an elementary teacher. This fall she is set to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Megan Steensen, Park High School, Ann Laing Memorial Scholarship.
Steensen revealed in her application essay that her elementary school years greatly influenced her desire to teach specifically in those early grades. At Park High School she has already taken classes in child care and has been gaining valuable insight as a teacher assistant in a variety of activities involving younger children. The feedback she has received from these experiences has encouraged her to keep her dream alive.
Steensen’s academic and extracurricular achievements have been impressive, RAREA members said. She has maintained a superior grade point average and class rank throughout her years at Park High School. In addition, she excels in dance through her long hours of practice and in the competitions she’s been in since middle school. Her interest in teaching has led her to help the youngest of dancers. Her adviser in the National Honor Society noted that her “extraordinary responsibility, commitment, and talent make her successful in any endeavor she undertakes.”
Volunteering and school activities are also part of Steensen’s repertoire. Church and school clubs dealing with positive outlets and peer guidance are part of who she is. Her early childhood teacher at Park High School wrote that Steensen “is the type of student who always takes the initiative to help out fellow students and staff.” This teacher observing Steensen first hand also complimented her by saying “she is able to work with children with strengths including patience, understanding needs of children, and ability to demonstrate a strong work ethic.” Steensen is most deserving of this year’s Ann Laing Memorial Scholarship, association members said.
Steensen is planning to attend one of the Wisconsin state universities this fall.
Allyson Weisbrod, Park High School, RAREA Scholarship.
Because Weisbrod has spent most of her life experiences engaged with people, she knows that a career in education is the future she wants. She believes she has acquired patience and understanding of others around her through the many clubs and programs she has been involved in. Working in a school environment would fulfill her goal of helping lead young people on the right path.
Weisbrod’s resume of volunteering illustrates her passion of what is important to her. Student leadership programs like Link Crew and Positive Impact and clubs like The Lighthouse Brigade and yearbook are examples of Weisbrod making a difference even as a young person. Her AP government teacher commented that “her dedication to responsibility is unmatched by any of her classmates, and her achievements and personality are proof of her potential as an educator in the future.” He added that her “intelligence is matched by very few, and her dedication to success academically is something that should be imitated.” Her yearbook adviser noted that she handles the responsibility of “critiquing work and offering suggestions” with ease because the students she is working with know that she genuinely cares about their work and their feelings as well. Both teachers said Weisbrod has a gift for connecting with people as well as being perfectly suited for a career in education.
Weisbrod is planning to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater this fall.
Eryn Weisbrod, Park High School, RAREA Scholarship.
What makes a successful teacher? A desire to work with people? Strong organizational abilities? Patience? Leadership qualities? Intelligence? All of the above? If it’s this last one, then it appears that Weisbrod will be a successful teacher. In her application she writes that she has developed her own leadership style from her participation in Leaders of the Pride, a student-led group dedicated to making the school culture at Park High School a positive experience for all, and Positive Impact which involves monthly mentoring meetings with fourth graders.
Brainstorming, student encounters and conscious role-model behaviors demonstrated in these attitude-challenging groups are the right mix for Weisbrod, a high-achieving serious student who spars with her sister for the seventh spot in the senior class rank. Her penchant for patience, oh, so needed by the successful teacher, is described by her yearbook adviser as unassuming yet effective because her task as editor requires that she oversee the many aspects of yearbook production including editing, photography, page-layout and engaging her peers with sometimes critical suggestions. His observation is that Weisbrod’s patience and sense of equanimity may be the difference between her being a good teacher and a great one.
Weisbrod is set to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Exceptional young people. Why teaching? Teaching is a profession you can come back to later in life. Challenging yourself for something bigger. Also, why no Madison?
