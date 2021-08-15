 Skip to main content
Five students awarded Spread the Love Forward Scholarships
Five students awarded Spread the Love Forward Scholarships

RACINE — Five students from Racine were awarded the Spread the Love Forward Scholarship. 

The scholarship was established in 2020 by Zach Fishbain, a 2001 Horlick High School graduate and owner of Spread the Love, a California-based maker of all-natural nut butters, jam and granola. These scholarships are Fishbain's way of giving back to his hometown.

This year, Fishbain and his wife Val awarded five $1,000 scholarships to college-bound students from three Racine public high schools. Recipients are:

  • Deja McDonald, a Horlick High School graduate who plans to study radiology at Milwaukee Area Technical College later this year.
  • Khush Patel, a Case High School graduate who plans to become a cardiovascular surgeon and will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he will major in biochemistry.
  • Yaritza Pulido, a Park High School graduate who will be attending Gateway Technical College to study neonatal nursing.
  • Aaliyah Smith and Ashanti Smith, twin sisters and Horlick High School graduates who plan to attend Clark Atlanta University in the fall. Ashanti plans to pursue a career in criminal justice. Aaliyah plans to pursue her dream of becoming a pediatrician.
Deja McDonald.JPG

McDonald
Yaritza Pulido.JPG

Pulido
Aaliyah Smith.jpg

Aaliyah Smith
Ashanti Smith.jpg

Ashanti Smith
