Five students awarded Spread the Love Forward Scholarships

RACINE — Five students from Racine were awarded the Spread the Love Forward Scholarship.
The scholarship was established in 2020 by Zach Fishbain, a 2001 Horlick High School graduate and owner of Spread the Love, a California-based maker of all-natural nut butters, jam and granola. These scholarships are Fishbain's way of giving back to his hometown.
This year, Fishbain and his wife Val awarded five $1,000 scholarships to college-bound students from three Racine public high schools. Recipients are:
- Deja McDonald, a Horlick High School graduate who plans to study radiology at Milwaukee Area Technical College later this year.
- Khush Patel, a Case High School graduate who plans to become a cardiovascular surgeon and will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he will major in biochemistry.
- Yaritza Pulido, a Park High School graduate who will be attending Gateway Technical College to study neonatal nursing.
- Aaliyah Smith and Ashanti Smith, twin sisters and Horlick High School graduates who plan to attend Clark Atlanta University in the fall. Ashanti plans to pursue a career in criminal justice. Aaliyah plans to pursue her dream of becoming a pediatrician.