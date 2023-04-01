BURLINGTON — Five candidates are running for three open positions on the Burlington Area School District Board in the April 4 election.

Voters can choose up to three candidates at the polls. The three candidates that earn the most votes will be elected to serve unpaid three-year terms.

Peter Turke, Rosanne Hahn and Susan Kessler are incumbents. Jim Bousman and Noah Strohm are challengers.

Turke said he is running for reelection to continue serving the “excellent” school district “in a fiscally responsible manner.”

“As a parent of two current BASD students and two recent BASD graduates, I have experienced firsthand how our community’s children receive an exceptional education thanks in most part to our teachers and staff,” Turke wrote in an email. “I want all Burlington area students to continue to receive this education. We need to retain and attract strong staff members and make Burlington a destination district to attract families to live in our community.”

Hahn is running for reelection to “continue to work for the best education Burlington can offer,” she wrote in an email. “I believe we need to care about every child every day. I was a teacher, so I understand the business of education … There are new ideas about education, and I enjoy keeping up with them to see if any could improve our offerings. Being a school board member is a wonderful opportunity to care about and support our kids.”

Kessler is running for reelection “to sustain the learning environment in which all our students can learn and succeed, all students can feel safe and have what they need to thrive and all students will be equipped for their future endeavors upon graduation,” she wrote in an email. “I listen to the community, and I am a fiscally responsible member of the school board. At a recent state school board convention, I received a sticker that read, ‘I DO IT FOR THE KIDS.’ That is why I am running for the school board.”

Bousman is a former BASD board president who resigned in 2018 after being injured in a car accident.

Bousman is running to “work together with the school board, superintendent, administration, staff, the students and the community to restore BASD to its rightful place as a destination for quality education once envied by our peers and respected by our community members,” he wrote in an email.

Strohm, a 2014 graduate of Burlington High School, is running because he has “seen performance in the district drop for each of the past six years, parents choosing to enroll their children in other districts and financial irresponsibility leading to multi-million dollar budget deficit projections in the coming years,” he wrote in an email. “I want to bring a different perspective, such as expanding opportunities for students interested in entering the medical field and providing students with a quality education and great experience like the one I had.”

Turke, the current board president, looks forward to working with board members, staff, administrators and the community on forming a 2023 strategic plan.

“We need to find solutions to the district’s financial challenges, seek ways to improve student achievement and the school environment to be inclusive of all pupils and retain and attract high-quality staff,” he wrote. “I pledge to continue to seek continuous improvement and ways to enhance our current programs that we do well … If reelected, I will continue to work collaboratively with my colleagues on the board and seek input from community members.”

Hahn was recently elected president of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, which allows her to observe and talk with school districts around the state.

“There are 421 school districts in Wisconsin, and everyone works to provide the best education for their students,” Hahn wrote. “I love exchanging ideas! As a board member, I will work for our students and support our citizens.”

Hahn said students’ education is her top priority, and fiscal responsibility is crucial as well.

“Kids and their education is number one in my book,” she wrote. “Being a taxpayer myself, I care that we budget carefully.”

Kessler worked in education for over 40 years, has been on the BASD board for 12 years and is on a Wisconsin Association of School Boards committee.

“I am dedicated to all our students in Burlington,” she wrote. “I will continue to lean on my experience as a longtime educator to find solutions to our challenges. I am fiscally responsible, I am experienced and I have a heart for children and our community.”

Strohm believes the school district “is ready for a change” that he can help with.

“The major issues of declining test scores, students leaving the district, and financial struggles have come about during the tenure of the three incumbents running,” he wrote. “As the youngest member seeking election and most recent consumer of education, I have firsthand experience of what students need to succeed in the 21st century. Through schooling and professional practice as a nurse, I have specific education for collaboration, professional communication, conflict resolution, ethics, clinical thinking and judgment. I will use these skills to develop and strengthen relationships within the board, administration and faculty.”

Turke supports the Burlington school district operating referendum on the ballot in April. The non-recurring referendum would authorize the school board to spend up to $8 million per year for the next three school years, a total of up to $24 million.

The referendum will ask voters to allow the school board to exceed the state revenue limit so the district can better keep up with operating costs, namely paying employees and providing worker benefits like health insurance. It would also help pay for maintenance costs like heating and electricity.

“Over past decades, operational referendums have become part of the fabric of school district funding in Wisconsin, and around 82% of school districts have asked their communities for authority to exceed the revenue limit imposed by our state government,” Turke wrote. “Since Burlington manages finances carefully, including recent staff reductions to account for a slightly declining enrollment, we are one of the few remaining school districts that have not yet asked an operating referendum question. But recently the state has underfunded special education and failed to increase revenue limits to keep up with inflation, and Burlington is now at a point where significant cuts must be made to services we provide to students unless an operating referendum is passed.”

Hahn believes “the citizens here will make the decision that is best for everyone” on the operating referendum.

“As I see the cost of utilities and other expenses going higher and higher, I can see why school districts need money to pay these higher costs,” she wrote.

Kessler said “it is up to our community to decide regarding the referendum.”

“BASD is requesting a referendum because of the perfect storm: under-funding from the state, declining enrollment and inflation,” Kessler wrote. “The state has not provided funding to assure that our school district can continue operating and that our students will have what they need to become successful adults. BASD is one of the last school districts in the state to request an operational referendum. This perfect storm has impacted all school districts in Wisconsin. The challenge now is for the community to decide if they are willing to help during these unprecedented times.”

Bousman supports the operating referendum.

“BASD needs funding beyond the recent levy limits to continue operations at the current level,” he wrote.

However, Bousman questioned if the community can support annual increases in the long run and expressed concern that “there is no official contingency action plan if the referendum does not go through … (and) there is no strategic plan for when the current referendum dollars run out.”

Strohm said he does “not have control over the results of the referendum.”

“Unfortunately, the district has been left in a difficult financial situation because of decisions made by the current board and administration,” Strohm wrote. “If the operational referendum is not passed, my concern is it will lead to significant staffing cuts and ultimately make the district even weaker … I will do everything necessary to use taxpayer funds efficiently and ensure our budget is fiscally responsible. I have already been in contact with state officials regarding funding for schools to ease the burden on members of the community.”

