RACINE — After two crashes involving school buses during the first week of Racine Unified School District students returning to class, the First Student bus company is calling the collisions “rare and not indicative of the service we provide.”

The first collision happened between a First Student school bus and a RYDE Racine bus Wednesday at the intersection of Goold and Shoop streets.

The second collision happened Thursday at Goold and Erie streets, about a mile east of the first crash, according to the Racine Police Department.

Racine Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said a school bus and a pickup truck were involved in Thursday’s crash.

The school bus had one RUSD student on it at the time of the collision, according to RUSD Chief of Communication and Community Engagement Stacy Tapp.

Wilcox said that the child was not injured.

Police believed that one person was injured, but said it was not clear whether that person was on the bus or in the pickup truck. Tapp said she did not believe there were any injuries.

Police also did not know how many passengers were in the pickup truck during the crash and did not indicate potential causes.

While the crash happened outside Belle City Learning Center, the bus was driving an RUSD route.

RUSD would not say where the bus was heading to or from because of student privacy concerns, Tapp said.

Six people were injured in Wednesday’s crash, including two seriously.

The collision drew a large crowd of bystanders, as the school bus could be seen tipped onto its side and the RYDE Racine bus had visible frontend damage.

Police said the school bus had just dropped off its last student prior to the collision Wednesday.

While it was unclear whether the seriously injured people were in the school or city bus, Wilcox said at the scene of the crash Wednesday: “The most serious injuries were, I believe, to the drivers.”

RYDE Racine issued a statement Friday which said in part, “Our driver is in good spirits recovering.”

The City of Racine confirmed Friday that a city employee trimmed a tree near the Goold and Shoop streets intersection following Wednesday’s crash.

City of Racine Communications Specialist Maxwell Love said the city could not provide any further information because the collision is under investigation.

Jen Biddinger, First Student communications manager, said the two crashes are under review.

“We have 130 buses operating morning and afternoon routes in Racine, traveling more than a thousand miles each school day,” Biddinger said in a statement, reassuring families that the company takes the responsibility of safe transportation of students seriously.

First Student said its drivers “receive an average of 40 hours of rigorous training before operating a bus, which is more than double the federal requirement,” and that drivers go through “regular enhancement training.”

“We monitor driver performance daily and conduct annual evaluations of their driving,” Biddinger said.

Racine traffic investigators are specifically interested in any additional information witnesses or residents may have about Wednesday’s crash.

Anyone with information can contact RPD’s Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

