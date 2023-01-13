First-ever Latina RUSD board member resigns, position to be filled before April election

RACINE — A Racine Unified school board member has resigned, and a new board member is expected to be appointed in the next few weeks.
Dulce Cervantes, the first Latina to serve on the RUSD board, stepped down Thursday from her position representing District 3 to spend more time with her family.
Cervantes, a Spanish teacher at Lincoln Middle School in Kenosha, had planned to continue serving on the board, but said recent events in her personal life made that no longer feasible.
“I just can’t dedicate my time to it,” Cervantes said. “It’s hard being a teacher and trying to be on the board and trying to be a mom at the same time.”
Cervantes was
appointed to the position in April 2021, replacing longtime board member Mike Frontier. She said she appreciated being on the board for the past two years and was proud to be an advocate for Spanish-speaking families. District 3, which covers the south side of Racine, has a significant Latino population.
“I wish I could stay, but I had to make that decision,” Cervantes said. “I do hope to get involved again when life slows down.”
People interested in running for the position vacated by Cervantes must live in District 3 and file a letter of interest, resume and declaration of candidacy and campaign registration statement forms. They must submit the completed paperwork by Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. to the RUSD Superintendent’s Office, 3109 Mt. Pleasant Street, Building 1, or by emailing Elizabeth Tobias at
elizabeth.tobias@rusd.org.
The letter of interest should include the person’s name, residential address, email address and phone number and reasons the person wants to serve on the board. A map of District 3 can be found at
rusd.org/about/board-education/board-election-information.
The RUSD board will review the letters and nominate candidates during a special meeting scheduled for Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. The board plans to make an appointment in early February.
The appointment will occur only about two months before the April 4 election, when District 3 voters will elect a representative to serve a three-year term.
“It was a wonderful time,” Cervantes said of her nearly two years on the board. “I worked with amazing people, and I learned a lot. I wish I could have done more for the board and our school system.”
