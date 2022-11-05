Finding his place | How a Deaf Horlick student may have found a future in aircraft manufacturing in Racine

RACINE — When Austin Kechter arrives at DeltaHawk Engines, he goes to his second-floor cubicle, checks his email and reviews his daily tasks with his boss. One day could involve learning about aircraft engines, while another may entail working with a floor-scrubbing machine.

Kechter, a Horlick High School senior, was interested in working at DeltaHawk, a Racine-based aircraft engine manufacturer, because he wanted to better understand engines and mechanics while making a little money.

“I feel excited that I’m learning new things and continue to learn new things every day,” Kechter said.

When he was hired in March 2021, Kechter became DeltaHawk's first deaf employee. Horlick's aviation teacher, James Bucholtz, said Kechter has shown that deaf students can work in aviation if they want to.

“I want deaf and hard of hearing people to know that aviation is totally open to you; it’s just a matter of doing it,” Bucholtz said.

Kechter, one of about 60 deaf or hard of hearing students at Racine Unified, was born deaf. He spoke to The Journal Times using an interpreter.

Kechter had an interpreter with him for the interview and onboarding at DeltaHawk. He has not had an interpreter at the business since then, though, so there was an initial adjustment period on how to best communicate with coworkers, be it speaking, writing or texting.

“I felt really nervous” starting at DeltaHawk, Kechter said. “I’m not really nervous anymore. I’ve gotten used to it, and I feel more confident … It just took time. Every day I felt a little better.”

Many of Kechter’s colleagues had not interacted with someone who was deaf or hard of hearing before, so they had a communication learning curve as well. Now, “our team is very comfortable working with Austin and honored he chose to work with us,” Lisa Booker, DeltaHawk HR director, wrote in an email.

Erin Edwards, RUSD deaf and hard of hearing teacher, said “It was so great to see that (DeltaHawk) really wanted to make sure that they could do everything they could for Austin."

Early during Kechter’s time at DeltaHawk, the business was “trying to figure out, ‘OK, how does he fit into our organization?’” Bucholtz said. “Austin has shown that you can be quite successful in this area, even with a company that’s not used to having staff that are deaf and hard of hearing. He’s taught all of them, ‘Hey this is a possibility.’”

Booker said Kechter has shown the company the importance of recruiting potential employees from all walks of life.

“Finding talent can be difficult, and if we don’t cast a wide net and look at people with different backgrounds/disabilities, we are missing out on a vast untapped talent pipeline,” Booker wrote. “Austin’s disability doesn’t prevent him from being an incredible employee with great skills and experiences.”

Kechter didn’t know what to expect from the job but said it has been “a lot more fun” than he anticipated because of all the hands-on work.

Indeed, Edwards appreciates the Horlick aviation pathway program because of its hands-on learning, and she hopes more deaf and hard of hearing students consider it.

Edwards, who has worked with Kechter for all of his high school career, said he is “an extremely hard worker.”

Bucholtz agreed and noted Kechter “had a passion for aviation,” which is why he recommended him to DeltaHawk.

Kechter works at DeltaHawk for two hours on Mondays and Tuesdays. He is one of six Horlick students working at DeltaHawk, 2300 South St. The company has had Horlick students on staff since 2019.

Booker said Kechter’s enthusiasm for aviation and engines is evident, and his deafness is not a hindrance to any aspects of work at DeltaHawk.

“There are no restrictions from him becoming an airframe and powerplant mechanic post-high school if he desires,” Booker wrote.

As of now, Kechter is interested in attending college to become an auto mechanic, but he hopes to continue working at DeltaHawk after high school.

Kechter has learned a lot over the past 20 months, and he feels happier and more confident as a result.

“I feel like working here has changed my life for the better, and it’s had a really big impact,” Kechter said.