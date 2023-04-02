UNION GROVE — Union Grove High School named its students of the month for February.
They are: Izabella Behringer, Garrett Ehleiter, Elliana Flees, Robert Grohs, Ariena Gronholm, Gavin Hanzel, Matthew Howard, Carter Kerkman, Cade Peterson, Lillian Peterson, Alaina Prochniak, Natalie Schultz, Phoebe Temple, Megan West and Mia Wilks.
Students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character and responsibility. The recipients are awarded with a certificate and other prizes.