Fashion and fun | Prom preview event showcases dresses

MOUNT PLEASANT — Fenja Kontek woke up Friday morning not wanting to go. She was one of the models at a fashion show but didn’t feel up for it.

However, Kontek attended the event, showcased two dresses and had a blast.

“I liked modeling, actually,” Kontek said. “It was fun … I just went out and did whatever poses came into my mind.”

Kontek, a senior, was one of 21 Case High School upperclassmen who displayed dresses, suits and tuxedos as part of a prom preview fashion show hosted by the Case HOSA-Future Health Professionals Club.

Margret Hinze, Miss Racine 2023, was one of the event emcees and also modeled a dress.

Dresses and suits modeled by students, plus about 50 additional dresses, were available for purchase after the event.

Items not sold Friday can be bought in the Case Prom Shoppe on Mondays from 3-4 p.m.

Proceeds from sales will benefit the Case HOSA club and the American Cancer Society.

None of the student models had done anything similar before and didn’t know what to expect — but they were thrilled when about 125 attendees applauded them Friday evening on the runway.

“I felt beautiful,” said junior Samantha Miranda. “The crowd made us feel amazing.”

Senior Vionca Nguyen was nervous before walking out but uplifted by the supportive crowd.

“I was so scared because I thought, ‘Everyone’s watching me,’” Nguyen said. “It was so nerve-wracking, but then everyone was clapping and cheering.”

Planning the fashion show was a collaborative effort over the past several months.

Students and teachers worked together to decide who was modeling what outfit. Students in a Case apparel and design class wrote descriptions of dresses, suits and tuxedos that were read as models walked the runway.

The fashion show was open to all community members, and the outfits can be bought by students from any area school.

“We wanted everybody in the community to be able to be involved,” said Sara Gauthier, co-adviser of the Case HOSA-Future Health Professionals Club.

The four suits and tuxedos are rentals from Men’s Wearhouse. About 100 dresses were donated by Dressed in Time owner Sue Kolupar, which Gauthier and Ashley Sturdevant, co-adviser of the Case HOSA-Future Health Professionals Club, said was an incredibly generous act.

Dresses are on sale for between $100 and $300, which are discounts from their usual retail prices, according to Gauthier and Sturdevant.

Sturdevant hopes the offerings at Case can “provide high-quality dresses to those who might not be able to afford it otherwise.”

Gauthier and Sturdevant want to make the prom preview fashion show an annual occasion going forward.

It likely will involve renting attire as opposed to a business donating 100 dresses, which Sturdevant called a “once in a generation” action from Dressed In Time.

The event was done to help students find outfits for prom, which is May 20. Post-prom is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Racine County Fairgrounds.

Prom is months away, but Gauthier and Sturdevant said it is an ever-present topic of discussion among seniors.

Gauthier went to prom as a student at Park High School.

She also previously worked as a bartender in the area and recalled residents gathering to watch the post-prom red carpet on bar TVs.

“The whole city comes out and watches it,” Gauthier said.

Sturdevant agreed and is excited for students from different schools to participate in post-prom.

“They all get to come together and have this one, big, great experience,” Sturdevant said.

Students are looking forward to prom but are anxious as well.

“I’m so excited, but I’m so nervous at the same time,” Nguyen said.

If Friday’s prom preview fashion show provided any indication, Nguyen and classmates should have a fun time in May.

Close 1 of 12 Fenja Kontek Fenja Kontek models a dress during a prom preview fashion show Friday at Case High School. The event featured 21 Case students showcasing dresses available to purchase for prom in May. Group shot The prom preview fashion show Friday at Case High School featured 21 Case students showcasing dresses available to purchase for prom in May. Breanna Gross and McKenna Hatfield Breanna Gross, left, and McKenna Hatfield smile during a prom preview fashion show Friday at Case High School. The event featured 21 Case students showcasing dresses available to purchase for prom in May. Ya’Niece Mallory Ya’Niece Mallory models a dress during a prom preview fashion show Friday at Case High School. The event featured 21 Case students showcasing dresses available to purchase for prom in May. Jeremiah Hargrove Jeremiah Hargrove models a tuxedo during a prom preview fashion show Friday at Case High School. 