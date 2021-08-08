Families wanted for exchange students

WAUKESHA — Host families are needed for exchange students from Turkey, Spain, France and Germany in Racine for fall classes.
The organization, Nacel Open Door, brings many students to the USA each year, and is one of the top organizations in the southeastern Wisconsin area. The students will pay all expenses, have medical insurance and speak English. They want to learn about America, and attend high school for the year.
Students needing a host family include Brieuc, from France, 16. He is interested in sports, automotives, movies, music and social activities. Alba, 15, is from Spain, and she loves baking, sports, volleyball, gymnastics, skiing, swimming and snowboarding.
The deadline for placing students is Aug. 15. For more information, contact Carrie Schulz at 414-899-3890 or email schulzcarr@aol.com.