Fall StoryWalk opens at Hawthorn Hollow

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, has once again opened its StoryWalk trail. The StoryWalk program creates interpretive trails based on popular children’s books. This fall, Hawthorn Hollow has created a trail based on the book, “It’s Fall!” by Linda Glaser.

The story follows children through their discovery of the autumn season. Changing colors, seeds, animal migration and the cool air are among different signs of fall. The story travels through Hawthorn Hollow on several trails, starting at the entrance trail and ending at the restored prairie. This StoryWalk experience will be available to read until Dec. 24, when Hawthorn Hollow closes for the season.