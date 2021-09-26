 Skip to main content
Fall StoryWalk open at Bong State Recreation Area
Fall StoryWalk open at Bong State Recreation Area

I Am a Leaf

“I Am A Leaf” by Jean Marzollo is the fall Storywalk story at Bong State Recreation Area.

BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area invites families to explore the newly installed fall StoryWalk, an innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.

Laminated pages from the children's book, “I Am A Leaf” by Jean Marzollo, are attached to posts which are installed along the nature trail. Hikers search for the next page in the story. Additional activities like scavenger hunts, art projects, snack ideas and action play are also included to help people explore nature and learn more about leaves. People can bring their phone or camera to take photos of the extra activities that are posted.

The book is aimed primarily for children in grades K-2 but the whole family can enjoy the hike. The .7-mile trail begins right behind the Visitor Center and has some grade to it. Dogs are not allowed on this trail.

Bong, 26313 Burlington Road, is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. There is no cost to hike but a state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter the park. Call 262-878-5601 for more information.

