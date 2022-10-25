Fab Lab celebrates a decade of providing a place for innovation

STURTEVANT — Gateway Technical College will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Fab Lab, located in its SC Johnson integrated Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., with a Halloween-themed open house.
The free, family-friendly open house to be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, will feature a pumpkin decorating contest, tours, other activities in the lab and snacks. There will be a limited number of pumpkins available at the event, or attendees can bring their own to decorate.
Former Gateway Technical College president and CEO Bryan Albrecht, who helped to make the college’s Fab Lab a reality, is expected to speak.
The Fab Lab is an epicenter of design and build projects at the college for students and the public. Hundreds of Gateway students as well as others from area K-12 schools have used the lab to build items in the center’s many 3D printers.
