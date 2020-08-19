Express Employment Professionals partners to bring back Belle of the Ball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Express Employment Professionals of Racine & Kenosha has partnered with Belle of the Ball to bring back its annual free prom boutique for 2021, according to Loretta Olson, franchisee of the local Express office.

Belle of the Ball was founded in 2006 by Krystyna Sarrazin to help girls who cannot afford prom dresses make their dreams come true. Up until 2018, the nonprofit held an annual prom dress boutique where individuals were paired with a personal shopper to find their prom dress and accessories. The boutique is built solely on donations.

“I attended the Racine Prom in 1980,” said Olson. “My parents did not have a lot of disposable income so I borrowed my dress from my friend, Robin Korndoefer. Ever since then, I wondered how I could help other girls in my situation. The opportunity to work with Belle of the Ball came this year and I knew right away we had to do it. I am excited this opportunity has come into my life. It is time I give back and help provide beautiful dresses for prom goers of Racine.”

Dresses and accessories can be dropped off at the Express Employment Professionals of Racine & Kenosha Office, 1300 S. Green Bay Road, Suite #200, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406. Questions may be directed to Marley Uran, director of media relations for Express, via email at marley.uran@expresspros.com.

