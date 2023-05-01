RACINE — Is your child an aspiring chef? Interested in the medical field? Have a knack for building things?

Academies of Racine students can explore their interests, learn by doing, and develop the skills and knowledge they need to graduate career and college ready.

Students are invited to learn about the nationally-certified model Academies of Racine during these showcases:

Tuesday, May 2 — Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3 — Park High School, 1901 12th St., 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 4 — Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

At the showcases, students will learn how the academy model works and what career pathways are available.

They can chat with current students and see examples of their work, meet paid student youth apprentices and their employers, and talk to staff, students and community partners from businesses, nonprofits and post-secondary institutions.

Visitors can explore the educational opportunities available to students, including dual credit (college and transcripted credit), industry certifications and paid youth apprenticeships.