EverGreen principal sleeps on school roof to encourage reading

MOUNT PLEASANT — EverGreen Academy principal Mike Meier found himself sleeping on the roof of the school Sept. 24 amongst the rain and wind with only a cot, blanket and rain poncho.

Why? You might ask.

Last school year, Meier challenged students in grades 4K to eight to read 20 minutes every night from September through the first week of June and submit their reading minutes to him each month. If they read a cumulative total of 1,866,480 minutes by the end of the school year, Meier said he would sleep on the roof of the school, 3351 Chicory Road. The students met and surpassed that total and he honored their efforts by taking to the roof for the night.

While up on the roof, Meier read a story via Facebook live to listeners, expounded on the lessons learned in the story, shared his favorite childhood books, and encouraged a love for reading and its importance. Periodically through the evening families would stop by to visit their principal and drop off his favorite snacks and treats. Throughout the school year, Meier continues this tradition of reading stories aloud to students before bedtime.

To watch the videos of Meier, go to facebook.com/EvergreenAca.

